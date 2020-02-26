The YNaija Cover – 26th February

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has placed a ban on street begging in the state. Ganduje announced the decision during the launch of Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) and distribution of offer of appointment to 7,500 volunteer teachers, which held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano yesterday.

The governor lamented over the “ugly situation”, saying the decision is part of his administration’s effort to fully actualise the free and compulsory primary and secondary school education and integrate the Almajiri system to the policy.