Spin with Nana tour rolls out plans for third edition themed Afro Series – the mainland invasion

The music, art and culture tour that seeks to celebrate DJs is taking things a notch higher for its third edition with a list of top DJs including DJ Nana, DJ Kaywise, DJ Moonlait, DJ Bella, commissioner DJ Wyse, DJ Cassper and many more with special appearances from Big Brother Naija housemates.

The monthly concert tour has had two successful editions in Victoria Island in December and Lekki in January. The event which is organized by DJ Nana is put together by Joel Kantiock for Switch-up Africa.

The true purpose of this event is to showcase the artistic DJs in Africa, while providing an engaging platform for greater market opportunity for the entertainment industry.

DATE:  Saturday, 29th February 2020

VENUE:   SINATRA LOUNGE; 16 Oluwole street, off Adeniyi jones, Ikeja.

TIME: 7 PM

WHO IS DJ NANA?

Popularly and Professionally known as DJ Nana, she is an award-winning and super talented female Disc Jockey. The Kogi state DJ born in Lagos started her career in 2009 under the tutelage of the legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt.

Often described as energy goddess and the vibe of the party, she has gone ahead to garner an impressive profile winning awards and being one of the best female DJs to come out of Nigeria.

In 2016 she was described in U.S newspaper, THE DAILY TIMES, as one of Nigeria’s top female DJs and was also featured on CNN African Voices in 2018.

Follow updates on these platforms:

Twitter: @djnanaofficial/spin_withnna

Instagram: @djnanaofficial/spin_withnna

RSVP please call Joel; 07060416867

