2Baba has a new album dropping this Friday, Atiku calls for SARS reform | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Olisah Metuh’s lawyer vows to appeal court judgement sentencing his client to 7 years imprisonment

Counsel to Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abel Ozoko, has vowed to appeal the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja which sentenced his client to seven years in prison on Tuesday over charges bordering on money laundering.

Justice Okon Abang convicted Metuh on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

Algeria announces it first case of Coronavirus

There is a new case of Coronavirus in Africa following the Algerian Health Ministry announcement of a confirmed case of the deadly disease in the country.

Algeria’s Minister of Health, Shamsuddin Shitor revealed that they were able to detect the flu-like virus due to the vigilance system adopted at all land, air and maritime entry points to the country.

Atiku calls for SARS reform

Former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called for the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), days after a Remo Stars player identified as Kazeem Tiyamiyu (Kaka) was allegedly killed by some operatives of the security outfit deployed to Sagamu-Abeokuta road.

2Baba has a new album dropping this Friday

Seventh studio album and it features your faves!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Anticipate!!! This album is for warriors ✊ 28.2.2020 Pre-order link in bio. #Warriors #iamwarrior #20YearsAKing

A post shared by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on

IGP disbands zonal SARS in Ogun

The Zonal Intervention Squad of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Obada-Oko, Ogun State has been disbanded by the Inspector-General of Police,Muhammed Adamu, days after some SARS operatives in the zone reportedly caused the death of a player of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem.

 

