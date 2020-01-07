5 Things that Should Matter Today: Police deny participating in demolition of Saraki’s property

The Kwara State Police Command has denied participating in the demolition of late Olusola Saraki’s property in llorin, which has generated mixed reactions.

In a statement released by the State’s Police Spokesperson DSP Okansani Ajayi, the Kwara State Police Command dispelled reports of policemen shooting life ammunitions and firing teargas canisters at the scene of the demolition exercise.

Buhari won’t handpick his successor – Femi replies Pastor Tunde Baker over advice on 2023 election

President Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina has replied Pastor Tunde Bakare over his advice of the Nigerian leader picking his successor in the 2023 presidential election.

The founder of the Latter Rain Assembly made the call on Sunday January 5, as he pointed out that leaders in countries like China, Singapore and South Africa put in place such succession plans.

Shehu Sani shuns lie detector test, wants to smear with the Quran in alleged $24,000 extortion scandal

Former Senator Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani on Monday January 6 refused to take a lie detector test over the alleged $24,000 he was accused of extorting from the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Though Sani opted to swear by the Holy Qur’an, it is however speculated that he might undergo the polygraph test with his wife today January 7 as he has already been moved out of his detention cell to the Polygraph Clinic in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) annex in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs wants Muslim youths against protesting over death of Iran’s General Soleimani

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has warned Muslim youths across the country against protesting over the death of top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump.

In a statement released by Ibrahim Aselemi the council’s Head of Media of the council on Monday January 6, Muslim youths were told not to allow their emotions overshadow their good judgement as the issue between US and Iran can be resolved through dialogue.

INEC to prosecute Governor Yahaya Bello for double registration after his tenure

The Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will be prosecuting Governor Yahaya Bello for double registration at the end of his tenure.

According to the National Commissioner and Chairman Voters Education and Information Committee Festus Okoye, Governor Yahaya Bello’s immunity clause is shielding him from prosecution.