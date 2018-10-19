The YNaija Cover – the 19th of October

Raymond Dokpesi and his Daar Investment and Holdings Company Limited (the parent company of AIT and Raypower FM) told the ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...
Follow the links to read up the stories on YNaija: Governor Ambode’s megacity plan has too many potholes GandujeGate: ...
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with security ...
From the diaspora, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has worked so hard to ensure the livelihoods of Lagos residents is upgraded to ...
California-based news website, TMZ caught up with Floyd Money Mayweather and he had some interesting things to say. Asked about ...
Leave a reply