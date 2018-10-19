Today’s Noisemakers: Ooni’s message as he unveils new queen, the comment on Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘return’, Uncle Ajala, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Davidson

On the event of the claim that Nnamdi Kanu is back:

2. Emmanuel Udeagha

Chai! Naked wire touching brain. This is plenty for one human being oo.

The man must be ‘really doing good’ in his state…

3. Bashir Ahmad

4. Ayo Bankole

5. Uncle Ajala

Smh! This one is not serious oo. Lol!

6. Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

7. Bisi Alimi

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 18, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Saleh Ashaka, Timaya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

ThankGod Ukachukwu October 17, 2018

Choosing Saraki as the DG of Atiku’s presidential Campaign Council is a pragmatic choice

Nowadays, rumours in Nigerian politics most likely turn out to be true. As this article was written to appraise Dr ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 17, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Atiku Abubakar, Betty Irabor, Bright Uchemadu, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 16, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Seun Kuti, Ayodele Fayose, Buhari’s reaction to the death of Hauwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor October 16, 2018

Opinion: Is Kevin Jazuara the next in a line of sexual assault allegations?

It started with a story posted by a Nigerian lady, LP The Whiskey Lady (Instagram), on October 14, 2018, positing that ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 15, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Ebuka Akara, Dipo Awojide, Dami Elebe, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail