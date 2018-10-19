Today’s Noisemakers: Ooni’s message as he unveils new queen, the comment on Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘return’, Uncle Ajala, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Davidson
In coming days, we will see stories of how Nnamdi kanu was taken up into heaven when the military came for him and how he was brought down to earth by angels clothed in sparkling white after obtaining supernatural powers.
— Davidson™ (@Dahveydson) October 19, 2018
On the event of the claim that Nnamdi Kanu is back:
BREAKING NEWS: Igbo Separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu alleged to have emerged from hiding, IPOB Propaganda unit @radiobiafralive published what it claimed to be a 'Live' broadcast alleged to be of Kanu in Isreal…. https://t.co/3BSaYx2IIR
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) October 19, 2018
2. Emmanuel Udeagha
Ironic how someone would want Buhari voted out because he has failed in his responsibilities yet want Okezie Victor Ikpeazu to continue as Abia State Governor.
Your brain wire must be naked and touching each other.
— BB London (@basorgebastos) October 19, 2018
Chai! Naked wire touching brain. This is plenty for one human being oo.
The man must be ‘really doing good’ in his state…
3. Bashir Ahmad
Hello @JIDE_F_, how is your 11 years old neighbor Tunmise? Kindly let him know that President @MBuhari has seen his wonderful and beautiful drawing and he likes it. He wishes him the best. Also he is looking forward to meeting him one day. DM me please! pic.twitter.com/mvnO1aQFDo
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 19, 2018
4. Ayo Bankole
All in ONE day.
Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces mysteriously as elections approach.
Ooni weds a new wife in a "patriarchal" wedding.
Fashola suddenly realises electricity can't be solved by magic – after declaring those that came before him to be incompetent.
Who is drinking tonight?
— Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) October 19, 2018
5. Uncle Ajala
Small Ghana wey Davido go, Mayorkun carry Simi and others come house dey do FIFA competition, that's why parents don't like leaving kids at home alone.
— AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) October 19, 2018
Smh! This one is not serious oo. Lol!
6. Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi
View this post on Instagram
I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials. Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the "Fear Of God In You", which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen. #OoniOfIfe #Otisese
7. Bisi Alimi
It is time to start discussing the age of consent when it comes to religion- No child under 18 should be exposed to religion.
— Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) October 19, 2018
Leave a reply