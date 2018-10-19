Today’s Noisemakers: Ooni’s message as he unveils new queen, the comment on Nnamdi Kanu’s ‘return’, Uncle Ajala, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Davidson

In coming days, we will see stories of how Nnamdi kanu was taken up into heaven when the military came for him and how he was brought down to earth by angels clothed in sparkling white after obtaining supernatural powers. — Davidson™ (@Dahveydson) October 19, 2018

On the event of the claim that Nnamdi Kanu is back:

BREAKING NEWS: Igbo Separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu alleged to have emerged from hiding, IPOB Propaganda unit @radiobiafralive published what it claimed to be a 'Live' broadcast alleged to be of Kanu in Isreal…. https://t.co/3BSaYx2IIR — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) October 19, 2018

2. Emmanuel Udeagha

Ironic how someone would want Buhari voted out because he has failed in his responsibilities yet want Okezie Victor Ikpeazu to continue as Abia State Governor. Your brain wire must be naked and touching each other. — BB London (@basorgebastos) October 19, 2018

Chai! Naked wire touching brain. This is plenty for one human being oo.

The man must be ‘really doing good’ in his state…

3. Bashir Ahmad

Hello @JIDE_F_, how is your 11 years old neighbor Tunmise? Kindly let him know that President @MBuhari has seen his wonderful and beautiful drawing and he likes it. He wishes him the best. Also he is looking forward to meeting him one day. DM me please! pic.twitter.com/mvnO1aQFDo — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 19, 2018

4. Ayo Bankole

All in ONE day. Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces mysteriously as elections approach. Ooni weds a new wife in a "patriarchal" wedding. Fashola suddenly realises electricity can't be solved by magic – after declaring those that came before him to be incompetent. Who is drinking tonight? — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) October 19, 2018

5. Uncle Ajala

Small Ghana wey Davido go, Mayorkun carry Simi and others come house dey do FIFA competition, that's why parents don't like leaving kids at home alone. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) October 19, 2018

Smh! This one is not serious oo. Lol!

6. Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

7. Bisi Alimi

It is time to start discussing the age of consent when it comes to religion- No child under 18 should be exposed to religion. — Ashiwaju Bisi Alimi (@bisialimi) October 19, 2018