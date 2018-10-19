The Late 5: Viral video shows IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Jerusalem, PDP submits Saraki’s name as Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who went missing in September 2017 was on Friday confirmed to be alive.

The new development came up following photos and videos shared online by Radio Biafra, showing where he is praying in Jerusalem, Israel.

Kanu was declared missing by his Afara community in Umuahia, Abia following the invasion of his home by the Nigerian army, during the alleged “Operation Python Dance II” operation by the Nigerian Army in the South East. after the military invaded his home in Abia state and there had not been any trace of him until now.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem.pic.twitter.com/Orld1JP8qK — Y! Online (@YNaija) October 19, 2018

The Federal Government has urged Organised Labour to accept the new minimum wage proposal of N24, 000 , in line with social dialogue and the overall interest of the nation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who made the appeal on Friday in Abuja, when he received the new Director-General of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Timothy Olawale, in his office, said that the government’s proposed new wage was based on critical facts and indices incapable of causing disequilibrium in the economy or upturning the national social order.

“We need to arrive at a figure which the employers can afford to pay as an employee cannot fix a figure for the employer. Rather, it must be based on collective bargaining and mutual agreement by the tripartite partners,” Ngige said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it will not extend the deadline for submission of list of candidates’ names by political parties for the 2019 general elections.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said the Commission had scheduled the submission of candidates’ names for the Presidential and National Assembly between Oct. 10 and Oct. 18, and deadline for the Governorship and State Assemblies election for Nov. 2.

“The Commission is following its timetable and schedule of activities for 2019 general elections. No extension of deadline for submission,” he said.

In a related development, the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) late Thursday sent the name of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its Senatorial candidate for Kwara Central in the 2019 National Assembly Elections.

As reported by Punch, Saraki who had lost the PDP Presidential Primary held on October 6 is being positioned to return as the President of the Senate in 2019 by the PDP, if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar wins the presidential election.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given President Muhammadu Buhari a seven-day ultimatum to probe the authenticity of a viral video showing the Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, allegedly receiving bribe from a contractor.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta by its spokesman, Adeyemi Amoo, the student body urged President Buhari “to place conscience, respect for the nation’s integrity and his own hard earned name above loyalists’ favouritism,” as it vowed to declare the President “a promoter of corruption” if he fails to set up panel to probe the scandal within the ultimatum given.

“NANS, without any fear or favour shall mobilize enmass students, youth groups and civil society groups for a nationwide showdown against the government of President Muhammad Buhari if this matter is not immediately addressed,” the statement read in part.