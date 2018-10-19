FITFAMFEST returns this November with fitness fun and we are here for it

Anyone who has been on the fitfam journey understands that the process doesn’t just end at calorie count. It’s time to defy those limits, find the true you and challenge yourself. What are you all in for?

You have a dream, that one day, you’ll reach your desired body goals with all the right curves in all the right places. The journey to the rock hard 6-packs or the muscle gain, the time you’ve put in the gym or dreamt that you did… all roads finally lead here! Fitfamfest 2018! A single day festival designed to promote health and fitness across Africa through fun and participation.

Come and join fitness brands from Botswana, Zambia and Rwanda on our main stage along with Maje, Kemen Fitness, SOFit and loads more. Be part of the 5k colour run across Lagos, Glow in the dark Yoga, Spinning and Dance fitness and mini trampoline body workouts. All in for the balance? Then check out healthy food vendors, nutritionists and so much more. Sponsored by Amstel Malta, Fitfamfest is slated for the 24th of November 2018 at the Hard Rock Café Beach Front, Water Corporation Road Lagos.

No matter where you are in your fitness journey, let’s unmask what fitness is supposed to look like, one lituation at a time! What Are You All In For?

Follow @fitfamfest on social media for more information.

Join the movement: #fitfamfest2018 #fitfamfestallin