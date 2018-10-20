Forgetting his vice, President Buhari cautions religious leaders, Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem | Other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

The Kano government discredited a video portraying Governor Abdullahi Ganduje personally collecting kickbacks to the tune of $5 million.

Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba described the video as a cloned work, distorted, disjointed and calculated to discredit the governor, adding that government will seek redress in court.

“The Governor of Kano wishes to once again emphatically debunk the allegation of receiving gratification of $5 million or any amount whatsoever from any person or body,” he said.

In a rather interesting turn of events, Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu filed an action at the Federal High Court, Abuja against his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over his disqualification from the governorship race in his state on the basis of his non-participation in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

Shittu faulted the APC for not availing him an opportunity to be heard on the allegations as well as the NYSC for not mobilising him for the scheme as at the time of his graduation.

A 25-year-old midwife and aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Hauwa Leman, kidnapped in March from a camp in Rann, Borno, by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, was executed.

The terrorists also promised to keep the last of the Dapchi school girls, Leah Sharibu as “a slave for life.”

In reaction, Lai Mohammed, through his media adviser said, “We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of the first aid worker. However, we will keep the negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who remain in the custody of their abductors.”

President Buhari spoke to Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa, saying it is “not the kind of telephone call anyone prays to make.”

“I am reassuring everyone that the Federal Government will continue to do all within our power to protect not just humanitarian workers, but also everyone working or living in the North East. I salute our military, who continue to fight and strive hard to permanently neutralise Boko Haram,” the President added.

Former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose reported at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office, Abuja, accompanied by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode – not forgetting to act out his Nollywood script.

Fayose said, “I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on October 16…I had led Ekiti, and the best I could give, I have given. Therefore, every question, whatever they need to ask today, I will be able to respond appropriately.”

Forgetting his Vice – Senior Pastor RCCG (Prof Yemi Osinbajo) – President Muhammadu Buhari advised religious leaders in the country to steer clear of partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Very soon, political campaigns will commence leading to elections in February next year. Religious leaders should not be seen to involve themselves in partisan politics or political controversies. Otherwise, they risk losing their status and public respect,” the President said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) constituted its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections, with Senate President, Bukola Saraki as the Director-General of the organisation.

In a statement issued by party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Governor Aminu Tambuwal was named the Zonal Coordinator for the North West; Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Zonal Coordinator for North East; Governor Samuel Ortom, Zonal Coordinator for North Central and; Governor Dave Umahi, Zonal Coordinator for South East.

Others include Nyesom Wike, Zonal Coordinator for South South; Ayodele Fayose, Zonal Coordinator for South West; Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, Chairman, Legal Matters, while Governor Udom Emmanuel heads the Fund Raising committee.

The following week after the Nigerian Senators resumed, a quarrel ensued over sitting arrangements where Godswill Akpabio, afterwards, asked Bukola Saraki to follow his footsteps and resign too.

But that’s not all. The Senators also asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend charges on ATM cards and invited the governor of the apex bank.

Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar said that his policy document for Nigeria, should he win the 2019 election is ready, promising that there will be 40 percent representation of women and youth.

“Our policy document which is ready and will be unveiled soon is dedicated primarily to creating an enabling environment for Nigerian youth and women to return to the path of wealth creation and gainful employment,” he said.

The Organised Labour reacted to the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approval of the ‘no work, no pay’ principle.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, in a statement said the threat, if implemented, would be a negation of workers’ right of association, adding that “the right to strike is what differentiates a worker from a slave; just like the right to strike, right to picketing, right to work, to rule, right to protest and peaceful assembly.

“Same law provides that a worker’s wage is due after 30 days; where this and or any collective bargaining agreement is violated, it is legally and morally justifiable for unions and workers to apply “no-pay-no-work,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government – through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige – urged Organised Labour to accept the new minimum wage proposal of N24,000, in line with social dialogue and the overall interest of the nation.

Leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, ‘returned’ after going missing in September 2017.

The new development came up following photos and videos shared online by Radio Biafra, showing where he is praying in Jerusalem, Israel.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem.pic.twitter.com/Orld1JP8qK — Y! Online (@YNaija) October 19, 2018