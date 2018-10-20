What’s the formula? | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude

…for living what Brene Brown calls a “wholehearted” life – what I call a life of “joy”?

Authentic + Courage + Compassion.

Authenticity: Show up everywhere, everyday with your truest best self – exactly as you would be if you weren’t living in fear or scarcity. Believe that you are enough and that as long as you keep your heart open, growth will come.

Courage: Do what you should, when you should, how you should and let the universe take care of consequence.

Compassion: Remember, that you are human, that you will make mistakes, that you will miss your way, but that you always have the chance to live a Plan B, or sometimes recover your Plan B. And extend that same understanding to everyone you meet.

Then, breathe in.

And breathe out.

To receive The Daily Vulnerable every day in your mailbox, subscribe at www.mytdv.com  

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 20, 2018

Just In: Shehu Sani dumps the APC

Following controversies that trailed the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna and, his constant back and forth ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 20, 2018

Forgetting his vice, President Buhari cautions religious leaders, Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Jerusalem | Other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. The Kano government discredited a video portraying Governor Abdullahi Ganduje personally ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 19, 2018

The Late 5: Viral video shows IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Jerusalem, PDP submits Saraki’s name as Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 19, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 19th of October

       

Omoleye Omoruyi October 19, 2018

Dasuki laundered the N2.1bn not me, Dokpesi tells court

Raymond Dokpesi and his Daar Investment and Holdings Company Limited (the parent company of AIT and Raypower FM) told the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 19, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Game of Thrones Richard Madden tipped as new James Bond | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail