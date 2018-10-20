What’s the formula? | The Daily Vulnerable

…for living what Brene Brown calls a “wholehearted” life – what I call a life of “joy”?

Authentic + Courage + Compassion.

Authenticity: Show up everywhere, everyday with your truest best self – exactly as you would be if you weren’t living in fear or scarcity. Believe that you are enough and that as long as you keep your heart open, growth will come.

Courage: Do what you should, when you should, how you should and let the universe take care of consequence.

Compassion: Remember, that you are human, that you will make mistakes, that you will miss your way, but that you always have the chance to live a Plan B, or sometimes recover your Plan B. And extend that same understanding to everyone you meet.

Then, breathe in.

And breathe out.

