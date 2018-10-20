Just In: Shehu Sani dumps the APC

Following controversies that trailed the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna and, his constant back and forth with the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has resigned the party, The Cable reports.

Meanwhile, youth from Southern Kaduna Friday, said they would ensure the state governor, El-Rufai, is unseated in the 2019 governorship election.

To this end, the youth, under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna Youth For Progress and Development, vowed to deliver bloc votes for the candidature of Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDPD) and his running mate, Sunday Katung.