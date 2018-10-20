The Late 5: After long-drawn battle with El-rufai, Shehu Sani quits APC; Lawyer confirms Nnamdi Kanu is alive, to address world press conference Sunday | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Following controversies that trailed the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna and, his constant back and forth with the governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has resigned from the party.

Not less than 12 farmers were on Saturday hacked to death and three imjured by Boko Haram jihadists while working on their farms in Kalle, a remote village 17 kilometres outside the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

According to the civilian militia who disclosed this to AFP, the terrorists came in two trucks and attacked the farmers with machetes, adding that although they had guns, they did not use them so as not to attract the attention of troops in nearby Molai village,

“They used machetes to kill their victims who were working on their farms. So far, we have recovered 12 dead bodies from the fields and nearby bush,” militia leader Babakura Kolo said.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has on Saturday confirmed the authenticity of the video and pictures in the social media of him praying in Jerusalem.

In a statement released on behalf of the IPOB leader, Ejiofor said he spoke with Kanu on Saturday morning, adding that Kanu will be making a worldwide live broadcast on Sunday morning.

“Furthermore, the shocking tale of how he made it alive once again will be made public in his scheduled world press broadcast to be beamed live within the next 24 hours,” he said.“The world will now hear from the horse’s mouth, the gory accounts of what happened in my client’s home on the 14th day of September 2017, only tomorrow.”

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna has vowed that the state government will work to ensure that the perpetrators and sponsors of the bloody riot in Kasuwan Mangani where over 55 persons were confirmed to have been killed Thursday would be brought to book.

The governor disclosed this shortly after he visited the village where the crisis took place, said “the prosecution of conflict entrepreneurs” involved in the crisis and other crises in the “is inevitable,” as he called on all parties to “value the sanctity of life and cooperate with the security agencies” to fish out perpetrators.

“We must live in peace and never use violence to solve a problem. We are not happy with this and government will pursue and punish those responsible for this devilish act” he said.

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, who reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday, following his promise to do so, on the commission’s invitation, is reported to still be in the custody of the anti-graft body.

As reported by Vanguard, Wilson Uwajeren, Head of EFCC’s Media and Publicity department, who declined comment on the issue, preferring that the media await developments on it,is quoted however to have said on Saturday in Abuja, that there was “nothing to report at the moment. If there is anything, I will get across to you.”

And stories from around the world:

Saudi Arabia admitted on Saturday that critic Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate, but mystery surrounded the whereabouts of his body as Turkey kept up its investigation. (AFP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and said explanations given so far of the circumstances surrounding his death were inadequate. (Al Jazeera)

Protesters seeking a referendum on the final Brexit deal have attended a rally which organisers say was the “biggest” demonstration of its kind.

Young voters led the People’s Vote march to London’s Parliament Square, which supporters say attracted approximately 700,000 protesters. (BBC)

Tanzanian police have arrested 104 suspected militants planning to establish bases in neighboring Mozambique, where scores of people have been killed in Islamist attacks over the last year, a senior official said. (Reuters)

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday welcomed the approval by Macedonia’s parliament of a proposed change to the country’s name as a decisive step toward ending decades of discord between the two neighbours. (Reuters)