Just In: Buhari speaks to Mohammed Liman, father of slain health worker

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa, the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) midwife killed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, on Monday.

According to a statement by the Presidency, a copy of which was shared on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, President Buhari who described the call as “not the kind of telephone call anyone prays to make,” said the Federal Government did everything possible to save Hauwa’s life; adding that it is tragic & regrettable that all efforts of his government were unsuccessful.

Paying tribute to the slain health worker, the President said “Hauwa dedicated herself to serving the victims of Boko Haram’s insurgency, and it is extremely sad that her life ended the way it did, at the hands of the terrorists. I expressed our deepest condolences to her father, on behalf of the Government and all the people of Nigeria.”

The Nigerian Leader who also spoke with the President of the ICRC, Peter Maurer, extended the condolences of the government on the death of Hauwa, expressing hope that the recent series of sad events, leading to the painful loss of their staff, will not discourage the ICRC from working in Nigeria, adding that the Nigerian government hopes that they will continue to offer their services, and not give up, inspite of what has happened.

“The ICRC has been doing a great job in Nigeria, providing healthcare services to people in the areas most affected by the insurgency. We salute their courage and service,” he said.

“I am reassuring everyone that the Fed Govt will continue to do all within our power to protect not just humanitarian workers, but also everyone working or living in the North East. I salute our military, who continue to fight and strive hard to permanently neutralize Boko Haram,” the President added.