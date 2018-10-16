The Late 5: As Fayemi takes charge at Ekiti, Fayose keeps date with the EFCC; Parents of slain health worker say they believe Hauwa is still alive | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Former Minister of Mines and Steel, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was Tuesday sworn in as the sixth governor of Ekiti, alongside Chief Adebisi Egbeyemi as Deputy Governor of the state.

At the ceremony which held at the 14,000 Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Fayemi in his inauguration speech, said the state’s economy is heading for a state of emergency with a huge debt of N120 billion, as he appealed to the federal government for assistance to bail out the state through the Economic Stabilisation Fund.

The Governor who had previously served his first term between 2010 and 2014, made a commitment to address the problems of unpaid salaries of workers and called on investors and multi-national corporation to return to Ekiti.

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Peter Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday reported at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, accompanied by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fayose, who was carrying a bag filled with clothes, had promised to report at the EFCC office at the expiration of his tenure, which came to an end midnight of Tuesday, said I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October. And, like I said to EFCC, they should await my arrival. This morning they have been to my house; they cordoned off my street which I feel personally was unnecessary. It is unwarranted,”

“I had led Ekiti, and the best I could give, I have given. Therefore, every question, whatever they need to ask today, I will be able to respond appropriately.” he told newsmen.

The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday confirmed the execution of its worker, Hauwa Liman, by members of the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Monday, describing the killing as utterly devastating and heart-breaking.

In a statement by its Regional Director for Africa, Patricia Danzi, published Tuesday on its website, the ICRC said it “received information indicating that Hauwa Mohammed Liman has been killed by her captors in a despicable act of cruelty.”

Similarly, parents of Hauwa Liman, on Tuesday spoke to TVC News, said their daughter is still alive and demanded for the release of her corpse as a proof of her death.

“They are looking for ransom and the president promised for their release and the time given was too short. In my strong believe I am very sure my daughter is alive somewhere, they should release my daughter to me please,” Hauwa’s mother who spoke in Hausa said.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections, with Senate President, Bukola Saraki, named as the Director-General of the organisation.

In a statement issued by party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, the National Chairman also appointed Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the Zonal Coordinator for the North West, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo as Zonal Coordinator for North East, Governor Samuel Ortom as the Zonal Coordinator for North Central and Governor Dave Umahi as the Zonal Coordinator for South East.

Others appointed include: Nyesom Wike as the Zonal Coordinator for South South, Former Governor Ayodele Fayose as the Zonal Coordinator for the South West, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as Chairman, Legal Matters, while Governor Udom Emmanuel heads the Fund Raising commitee.

Ogun Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has dismissed the reports making the rounds that he plans to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to another party over the outcome of the party’s primaries in the state.

Amosun who debunked the rumours in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye on Tuesday, described the report as “a figment of the imagination of the writer(s), wondering how the governor could be expected to quit a house he jointly built with other patriots.”

“It is true that enormous pressure was brought to bear on Governor Amosun to move to another party, because of the glaring injustice meted out to some party members at the recent primaries.

“But the governor maintained his stand that he would not decamp, especially on account of President Muhammadu Buhari, whose judgment and sense of justice, as the leader of the party, he cherishes and values immensely,” part of the statement read.

And stories from around the world:

Turkey is widening its search for clues to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to include the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence.

The consulate itself, where Mr Khashoggi was last seen on 2 October, was searched by Turkish investigators on Monday for the first time. (BBC)

Italy’s far right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini branded France an “international disgrace” on Tuesday for having driven two migrants across its border and dumping them in Italy. (Reuters)

Ethiopia’s new cabinet is now a record 50 percent female, including the country’s first woman defence minister, after legislators unanimously approved the nominations put forward by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (Al Jazeera)

British Prime Minister Theresa May told her ministers on Tuesday they would secure a Brexit deal if they stood together, calling for a show of unity to silence those pressing her to rethink her strategy for leaving the European Union. (Reuters)

North Korea’s state media on Tuesday slammed the United States for an “evil” attempt to maintain sanctions against Pyongyang, accusing President Donald Trump of blocking progress in inter-Korean relations. (AFP)