Today’s Noisemakers: Seun Kuti, Ayodele Fayose, Buhari’s reaction to the death of Hauwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Dremo

It’s in you ,let it out — DREMO 🔥🐉 (@Dremodrizzy) October 16, 2018

2. Seun Kuti

All d politricians talk d talk but can’t deliver, no b for our koro koro Eye here Oga gen Buhari contest for like 3-4times b4 dem SElect am, after dem SElect am, Wer r all his promises, now Oga atiku sef don come and una don dey follow am, wen we go learn and wake up my people? — Seun Anikulapo Kuti (@RealSeunKuti) October 16, 2018

3. CheRox

So many developers I know are being whisked away from Nigeria to Germany and the UK at triple their pay here, half the work load and actual respect.

If you're trying to find your way out of Nigeria, maybe developing this skill set won't be a bad idea. — #SmallGirlBigGod (@CheRox) October 16, 2018

4. Chinny

Guys who carry weapons while fighting are chickens. — Chinny (@Nelly_hillz) October 16, 2018

‘Know where your strength lies’ biko. Is it your weapon?

5. Ayodele Fayose

I'm now in the custody of EFCC. While I'm here, my media aide, @OlayinkaLere will operate this twitter handle. pic.twitter.com/PDkR2Q5BJF — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) October 16, 2018

On his dramatic visit to the EFCC office…

6. Mercy Johnson-Okojie

7. Ayodele

It's on this app that someone was serious about commiting suicide cause he's 200k in debt cause of his gambling addiction and someone in the mentions gave him sure odds to stake to ease his debt 😩😩😭😭 — Ayodele (@dheMechanic) October 16, 2018

He was just given a better solution to his addiction…

8. Muhammadu Buhari

Hauwa dedicated herself to serving the victims of Boko Haram’s insurgency, and it is extremely sad that her life ended the way it did, at the hands of the terrorists. I expressed our deepest condolences to her father, on behalf of the Government and all the people of Nigeria. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 16, 2018

We fervently hope that these series of sad events, leading to the painful loss of their staff, will not discourage the ICRC from working in Nigeria. We hope that they will continue to offer their services, and not give up, inspite of what has happened. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 16, 2018

I am reassuring everyone that the Fed Govt will continue to do all within our power to protect not just humanitarian workers, but also everyone working or living in the North East. I salute our military, who continue to fight and strive hard to permanently neutralize Boko Haram. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 16, 2018