The YNaija Cover – the 22nd of August

#YNaijaEssays: Youth is messy and confusing, but thankfully we have some answers

Igbo Presidency, defending Atiku: These are the talking points from Saraki’s ‘robust’ response

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija.

YNaija NewsRoom August 22, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: Youth is messy and confusing, but thankfully we have some answers

Millennials (Generation Y), a term first coined by historians Neil Howe and William Strauss in 1991 when generational study wasn’t ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 22, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Davido releases much anticipated ‘collabo’ with Duncan Mighty, gifts fan N1m | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Alexander Onukwue August 22, 2018

Igbo Presidency, defending Atiku: These are the talking points from Saraki’s ‘robust’ response

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has responded to the statement released by Bola Tinubu in which the APC leader accused Saraki ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 22, 2018

The Big 5: Dalung dares Presidency on NFF crisis; New minimum wage not feasible now – Ngige | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The Federal Government has blamed the delay in the approval of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 21, 2018

The Late 5: Buhari replies Tambuwal with 800m Daura trek, History will judge me well on my performance in Ekiti – Fayose | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation t0day: President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday shunned protocol and walked 800metres from the ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 21, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 21st of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:   See how Nigerians reacted on Twitter to the ...

