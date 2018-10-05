The YNaija Cover – the 5th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

BREAKING: Jimi Agbaje emerges as Lagos PDP guber candidate

World Teachers Day: Is there anything for the Nigerian Teacher to celebrate?

