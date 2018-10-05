BREAKING: Jimi Agbaje emerges as Lagos PDP guber candidate

Two-time Governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje on Friday emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Lagos, scoring 1,100 votes to defeat his only challenger, Deji Doherty who came second with 742 votes.

Agbaje, a former National Chairmanship aspirant had previously ran for the office of Governor of the “Centre of Excellence” in 2007 under the platform of the Democratic People’s Alliance (DPA) losing the election to the current Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (then Governor) as well as in 2015 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) losing to incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by a close margin.

The Afenifere former national treasurer would be squaring up with Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other candidates in the March 2nd gubernatorial elections in the state.

