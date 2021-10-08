“I don’t see myself as a Nigerian big man” – Ex Lagos State gubernatorial candidate Jimi Agbaje speaks on accolades, politics and more #WithChude

This week’s episode of #WithChude featured renowned pharmacist and one of the influential personalities in Nigerian politics, Jimi Agbaje. In this episode, he discusses what it’s like to lose an election, how he responds to the attention and praises showered on him by the general public as well as whether or not he plans to run in the 2023 elections.

Being a renowned pharmacist and a Nigerian politician loved by many, Jimi Agbaje certainly has many reasons to brag, however, he doesn’t blow his own trumpet. When described by host, Chude Jideonwo as a Nigerian big man, Agbaje answered, “I don’t see myself as a Nigerian big man. What’s big about me?” Rather, he gets embarrassed when people try to shower him with praises.

“When they praise some people, their heads swell. I am thankful that mine shrinks, because what hits me is, ‘I am in trouble’ because there’s an expectation and I keep asking myself, can I ‘meet that expectation?'”, he said.

“You either want power for self or power for service. If it’s for service, you will be humbled. If it’s about self then that’s why you’re running”, he continued.

After losing two elections, Jimi Agbaje disclosed that he never felt bitter and never shed a tear. When asked about why he chooses to pay the financial and reputational price that running for a political office attracts, Jimi Agbaje said rather patriotically, “You have to ask yourself, am I going to allow things to get worse. If it gets worse, am I ready to stay in this country and see it collapse? I only have one passport and I won’t be getting another”.

“Then this place (Nigeria), I must be willing to stay in it. My children can decide to leave but I have no intention of leaving. We are going to make this country work.”

He further encourages young people to venture into politics if they’re dissatisfied with leadership in the country. In his words, “if you don’t like what you see , come and act the part you want to see. Nobody will change our country for us. If you think Jimi Agbaje is all one and the same, get your friends and associates and say ‘this country, we are going to build it together'”.

Watch the video bellow:

Jimi Agbaje Will you be running for 2023 3mins cut 01 for YOUTUBE

