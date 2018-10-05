BelvedereXLaolu ends concept tour with fashion soirée (PHOTOS)

Belvedere Vodka hosted fashionistas, celebrities, influencers and lovers of the brand at a fashion soirée in collaboration with the award-winning visual artist, Laolu Sebanjo on Friday, September 28, 2018.

The event which held at the Shiro Terrace in Lagos, marked the grand finale of the concept tour in Nigeria to celebrate the official launch of the Belvedere Vodka x Laolu 2018 limited-edition bottle.

The apex of the event was the unveiling of the Lagos dreamscape, a painting that depicts how Laolu views Lagos. This dreamscape is one of 4 unique pieces depicting New York, Miami, Johannesburg and Lagos which will be displayed at Art Basle in Miami later this year.

Guests were treated to delicious canapes, exotic Belvedere Vodka cocktails and non-stop music by DJs Cypher and Java.

The Belvedere Laolu 2018 Limited edition bottle is available at all premium liquor stores nationwide.

See photos below: