Africa’s largest cocktail experience is almost here again!

Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 (LCW) is set to take place from October 16th – October 17th, 2019.

LCW stakeholders and partners including, Freya Doessel, Brand Manager, Fayrouz Nigerian Breweries Plc; Tiyan Alonge, Brand Ambassador, Diageo Reserve Brands; Funke Babs Kufeji, Editor-in-Chief, Thisday Style and Kola Oshalusi, founder, Business of Photography among others attended the stakeholders press conference event, which was held recently at Wheatbaker Hotel.

During the conference, Lara Rawa, founder of Lagos Cocktail Week, briefed all who were present, about what to expect in this year’s edition.

For instance, parent company of LCW, Event Cocktails, will be celebrating its 10th-year anniversary in October, and to commemorate this milestone,
there will be new and exciting additions to the event this year.

“We noticed there is a huge gap in the cocktail industry, so the best way to fill this gap is through the Lagos Cocktail Week for bar attendants, entrepreneurs and interested personalities all over Nigeria to be trained by industry professionals,” Rawa said.

“This year, we are making our conference more educational with several seminars and workshops with practical sessions for participants,” she added.

These additions include: Specially curated interactive, practical workshops facilitated by industry professionals: Including DIY Photography, Food Pairing, DIY Decor, Pricing, SME Financing, Pricing, and more.

Seminars on forward-thinking topics: Including Coffee Lifestyle, Creativity & Monetization, Spirits Marketing and Marketing & Branding among others.

The Cocktail Village: It’s bigger & better than before! Brands showcasing include Hennessy, Belvedere Vodka , Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker , Gordon’s Gin, Fayrouz amongst others.

The Bar Battle competition will take place as usual but the competition this year will have an international twist, as representatives from Ghana and other African countries will be present

Also, renowned international hospitality industry practitioners will also be a part of the event.

