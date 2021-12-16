Fayrouz celebrates Christmas season with 24-day giveaway

In celebration of the festive holidays, premium natural soft drink brand, Fayrouz, has launched a 24-day giveaway tagged #FayrouzChristmasGiveaway. The giveaway aims to spread Christmas cheer, rewarding consumers with fantastic gifts and putting smiles on the faces of Fayrouz lovers everywhere.

Commenting on the giveaway, Brand Manager, Fayrouz, Onyinye Elochukwu said, “At Fayrouz, we believe in making every moment memorable. We take pride in spreading joy, excitement and, of course, Fayrouz! It’s the reason, all year long, we have been keen on giving and creating thrilling moments, from the cool parties to the exotic tasting sessions at the Lagos Cocktail Week.

“In the spirit of spreading good cheer, we have launched the 24-day #FayouzChristmasGiveaway. Already, different wonderful gifts have been won.  We urge people to follow our Instagram page closely and follow the instructions uploaded to participate in the giveaway and win exciting prizes.”

The brand has given out a plethora of gifts already, ranging from insulated ice barrels, humidifiers, packs of Fayrouz, luxury shirts, shirtdresses to skincare products and more.To participate in the #FayrouzChristmasGiveaway, follow the brand’s official Instagram page @Fayrouznigeria and follow the instructions uploaded.

The Christmas giveaway is the latest in the brand’s spectacular calendar of events, including the #DinewithFayrouz challenge, the Fayrouz Radio Tour, and the Fayrouz X Lagos Cocktail Week, all of which featured gifting enticing items to the brand’s consumers.

