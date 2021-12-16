Love&Light Fest ’21: Update from the Streets

We don tell you, e don happen! Love&Light was a hit! Back to back! From the Bespoke Poet A4 to David Nathan, to Defayo to several amazing artistes.

We wan blow Street Church trumpet as dem don deliver the biggest gospel party to us!

Shey you go abi make we keep kwayet? From the entrance, plenty signs don dey to dey gas people us and keep the vibes positive. Plenty picture spots dey, food vendors boku join.

There was no dull moment at the Love & Light Fest. As EmmaOMG scatter ground with his tungba, naso Midnight Crew carry am go another level. Timi Dakolo use hin sweet voice ginger people and Kenny Blaq ensure say laughter fill our mouth.

The Ogbonge Christmas tree wey we build with Malta Guinness Cans, It was lit! The face painting and street games sef make. If you no dey there, we no fit describe am wella. But we gat you. Check out the videos from the event at Street Church’s YouTube channel.

You know say this na maiden edition abi? You know say another one go dey next year abi? You know say affliction no dey rise two times shey? No sleep on am o, We go see you next year. Watimagbo!

See pictures:

