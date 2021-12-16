Infinix Mobile, Malta Guinness, Interswitch and Maggi Collaborate with Live Theatre Lagos for A True Christmas Story

All is now set for the commencement of the musical theatre ‘A True Christmas Story’ curated by foremost production company, Live Theatre Lagos and powered by Infinix mobile, the play expected is to run from Thursday, December 16,2021 till  Saturday, December 18, 2021,  at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Lagos.

Stylised as #ATXS, the show is a profound musical that re-imagines one of the greatest love stories ever told, as a theatre experience. It showcases a fictional account of the milieu in which Joseph meets Mary and the dramatic events that led up to the birth of Jesus with the eventual commencement of the Christmas years afterwards. Modelled for the Nigerian audience, #ATXS is presented in Pidgin English with razzmatazz, riveting music and choreography.

Directed by Segun Adefila of Crown Troupe, and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba for Live Theatre Lagos and stage managed by Lakeshow. #ATXS features Diana Agbede, Hafiz Oyetoro, Lanre Adediwura, Paul Origbo, Eferoghene Awusa, Desmond Ekunwe, Joke ‘Ijojoke’ Abdulsalam, Emmanuel Nlemadim,  Ekomobong Udonwa, Kate Udiong, and a host of other stellar performers. The play is free to attend but strictly by reservation. To attend kindly visit https://livetheatrelagos.info/seat-reservation to make a seat reservation

 A True Christmas Story #ATXS is also supported by Maggi Seasoning Cubes, Malta Guinness, Absolut Vodka, First Bank, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Interswitch, 360 Glitz Make Up, Access Bank, Folham Media, 90.1 Lasgidi FM, 98.1 SmoothFM, MediaCrush Outdoor, RareEdge Media, YNaija, FPL Media, AdiireOodua, Divas Republic, Pepsi Nigeria, Africa Movie Channel, Royal Root TV (R2TV), Accelerate TV, ONTV Max, TrybeTV, Alpha and Jam Outdoor, AwaTV and RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Vinkay Clothes, Beloxxi Biscuits, Dominos Pizza, Pinkberry, Coldstone and Swift Wireless.

#ATXS #Infinix #ATrueChristmasStory #LiveTheatreLagos #Interswitch Christmas #Disemba #Oluwanishola Adenugba #Segun Adefile #CrownTroupeAfrica #Lakeshow #DecemberTheatre #WhatToDoThisChristmas #LasgidiChristmas #DettyDecember #ChristmasinLagos

