2206 Productions and Alfred and Pat Studios, Wrap up Post-Production for their latest short film: ‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’

2206 Productions and Alfred and Pat Studios are pleased to announce the conclusion of the post-production phase of their project: ‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’

This short film follows a day in the life of Nigeria’s poster girl Azeezah Sama when her abusive boyfriend shows up on the day of a career and image-defining interview.

Azeezah is immediately forced to try and keep Jinmi’s abuse at bay while maintaining the perfect happy face for the lights and Camera. Directed by Tochi Biko and Co-Directed by Orobosa Ikponmwen, ‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’ stars Isoken Aruede, Nonso Ekemezie, Tomison Osinubi, and Bobby Ekpe. The short film is produced by Desmond Ekunwe and Fisayo Ojabodu with Tega Odikpa as the Direct of Photography.

According to Tochi Biko, the Director of the short film; “I appreciate the delicacy of the plot. There’s something powerful about this approach that I hope crawls into bed with the audience and sleeps with them after the film is over. “

‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’ is on its way to begin its Festival tour. More details on the final release of the gripping short film will be communicated when the festival rounds conclude.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 1, 2023

Kemi Adetiba Strikes Major Deal with Netflix, Announces Exciting Upcoming Projects

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has excitedly shared the details of her new deal with Netflix. Taking to Instagram, she ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

Biodun Stephen’s Riveting Murder Mystery ‘Hotel Labamba’ Hits Nigerian Cinemas July

Renowned filmmaker Biodun Stephen has delighted fans with an exciting announcement regarding her latest project, Hotel Labamba. Taking to Instagram, ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

Nigerian Film Powerhouses Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu and More Join Oscars Voting Academy (See Complete List)

Nigeria’s cinematic prowess continues to shine on the global stage as Kunle Afolayan, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shola Dada, CJ Obasi, ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

Kehinde Bankole Stars as ‘Moremi’ in Disney+ Afrofutrism Series ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,’ Set to Debut July 5

Hey there, movie enthusiasts! If you’ve been active on social media, you’ve probably caught wind of the buzz surrounding Kehinde ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

From Music Videos to the Big Screen: Director Dammy Twitch Unveils Short Film ‘I Hate it Here’

In a captivating collaboration between Polar Films Productions and Bluhouse Studios, acclaimed director Dammy Twitch presents his latest cinematic masterpiece, ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

Ayo Makun’s ‘Almajiri’ Fails to Impress at Nigerian Box Office – Is the Box Office King Losing His Crown?

Popular comedian Ayo Makun, renowned as the Nollywood Box Office King, is facing a surprising setback with his latest release, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail