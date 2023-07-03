2206 Productions and Alfred and Pat Studios, Wrap up Post-Production for their latest short film: ‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’

2206 Productions and Alfred and Pat Studios are pleased to announce the conclusion of the post-production phase of their project: ‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’

This short film follows a day in the life of Nigeria’s poster girl Azeezah Sama when her abusive boyfriend shows up on the day of a career and image-defining interview.

Azeezah is immediately forced to try and keep Jinmi’s abuse at bay while maintaining the perfect happy face for the lights and Camera. Directed by Tochi Biko and Co-Directed by Orobosa Ikponmwen, ‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’ stars Isoken Aruede, Nonso Ekemezie, Tomison Osinubi, and Bobby Ekpe. The short film is produced by Desmond Ekunwe and Fisayo Ojabodu with Tega Odikpa as the Direct of Photography.

According to Tochi Biko, the Director of the short film; “I appreciate the delicacy of the plot. There’s something powerful about this approach that I hope crawls into bed with the audience and sleeps with them after the film is over. “

‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’ is on its way to begin its Festival tour. More details on the final release of the gripping short film will be communicated when the festival rounds conclude.