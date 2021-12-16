Wizkid, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu, others make Y!/YNaija Person of the Year nominees list

Y!/YNaija.com, Africa’s foremost youth-centered web and social media platform, today released its Person of the Year 2021 nominees list.

The Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year honor is awarded to individuals who have most visibly influenced the Nigerian society for good in the year under review, breaking new boundaries or consolidating gains — and driving the advancement of the public, especially young people.

Nominees for the Y!/YNaija.com 2021 Person of the Year are Dr. Akintoye Akindele [investment], Kamaru Usman [sports], Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun [entertainment], Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [public service], Mo Abudu [entertainment], Hon. Justice Doris Okuwobi [public service], David ‘Davido’ Adeleke [entertainment], D’Tigress [sports], Abimbola Adebakin [health], and the Nigerian Youth [citizens].

The Person of the Year Award is a long-standing tradition of Y!/YNaija.com to showcase and recognize those who are pushing the boundaries and making a positive impact, especially at a time when citizens are making efforts to adjust to the new normal occasioned by the pandemic,” said Isime Esene, Managing Editor of Y!/YNaija.com.

With the outstanding nominees shortlisted, this year will be no different, as everyone on the list is deserving of the award.”

The winner of the popular vote will be announced on 30 December, 2021, while the choice of the editorial board of Y!/YNaija.com will be announced on 31 December, 2021. Click HERE to vote for the Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2021.

