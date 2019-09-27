#VISAFIED premieres Sunday September 29

Live Theatre Lagos, the producers of the “Death and The King’s Horseman” and “What Men Want” brings to you another awesome stage play titled #Visafied.

VISAFIED is an amusing yet thought provoking satire that explores contemporary issues in immigration, class identity and all that jazz. It is loaded with capsules of real issues, wits and humour. Written by Chris Anyanya and Oluwanishola Adenugba, who is also the Producer of the play, which is directed by Ajibola Fasola and stage managed, lit and art designed by Adeleke Solanke. The play features Mofaramola Amosu, Lanre Adediwura, Emmanuel Ozzi, Chris Anyanya, Kemisola Isijola and Tobilola Apelegan.

VISAFIED would take place on Sunday, September 29 by 3pm and 6pm at the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island. The play is free to attend but seat reservations must be made  at www.livetheatrelagos.info. You can also catch the play on Live Stream on the MoorhiApp by 6pm

VISAFIED is proudly supported by DSTV, Sunu Assurances, CMRG Research, CoolFM, Wazobia FM, NigeriaInfo FM, 97.1 WFM, 98.1Smooth FM , Royal RootsTV, MAX.NG, African Movie Channel, estar TV, AwaTV and STV Yoruba, LIRS, MediaCrush Outdoor, 02Academy, Pulse NG, City People Magazine, GuardianLife, YNaija, Legit.ng, Zaron Cosmetics and IBST Media

For support, sponsorship and advertising considerations, call 08069635392, 07020069935 or 0803798544 or @livetheatrelagos on Instagram

 

 

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor September 26, 2019

Africa Movie Academy Awards recognises Adekunle ‘Nodash’ Adejuyigbe magic as The Delivery Boy secures twelve nominations

Nigeria led the nominations at the 2019 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), but it was totally different this time, as ...

Sponsor September 25, 2019

Over 60 Companies head to Uyo for #StartupSouth5

Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State will be a bee-hive of activities from October 29 to November 2, 2019 ...

Sponsor September 25, 2019

Lights, Camera, Africa!!! Film Festival returns to Muson Centre, Lagos this Friday

The Lights, Camera, Africa!!! Film Festival is set to return this Friday, 27 September, 2019, as the three-day event aims ...

Sponsor September 25, 2019

Africa’s largest cocktail experience is almost here again!

Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 (LCW) is set to take place from October 16th – October 17th, 2019. LCW stakeholders and ...

Sponsor September 24, 2019

Nigerian Startup, Social Lender wins N5m, opportunity to pitch at South Summit, Spain, at IE Venture Day, Lagos

Social Lender, a Nigerian startup aimed at granting loans to low-income earners who can’t afford a collateral became 5 million ...

Sponsor September 23, 2019

Access Bank, Barclays, others launch Global Principles for Responsible Banking

Nigeria’s sustainability champion, Access Bank Plc., today launched the Global Principles for Responsible Banking as one of the Founding Signatories ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail