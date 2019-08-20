Live Theatre Lagos present #WhatMenWant powered by Access Bank, LIRS,DSTV, CMRG Research and Max.NG

Live Theatre Lagos presents What Men Want, a satirical comedy about life, love, faith, marriage and everything in between featuring Diana Agbede and MaryAnn Ivy Amakor. This play comes up on August 24th at the Creative Arts Theatre Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba Lagos by 12pm, 3pm and 6pm, and at the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island on August 25th by 3pm and 6pm.

#WhatMenWant is directed by Ajibola Fasola, stage managed by LakeShow and produced by Adenugba Oluwanishola for Live Theatre Lagos with Make-up design by Kemisola Isijola and Costume design by Tobiloba Apelegan and Props and Set design by Ralph Ajayi.

What Men Want is supported by YNaija, Access Bank, LIRS, DSTV, CMRG Research, Zaron Cosmetics, Max.NG, MediaCrush, WFM 91.7, Radisson Anchorage Hotel, PulseNG, Zenith Insurance, 02 Academy, African Movie Channel, estarTV, 96.9 CoolFM, 95.1 WazobiaFM and 99.3 Nigeria Info and AWATV.

This play is FREE to attend. Kindly make seat reservations at www.livetheatrelagos.info or win your ticket on this station. Also catch the show on Livestream on August 25th via the Mhoori App

 

 

 

 

