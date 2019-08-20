Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 38 new members of Lagos State Executive Council [Full List]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday swore in 38 Commissioners and Special Advisers into the Lagos State Executive Council, charging them to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness desired for the Centre of Excellence and to deliver prosperity to the people.
At the ceremony which held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, the governor who said stressed that ‘The Blueprint for a new Lagos and the Development Plan (2012 to 2025)’ are still relevant as strategic reference materials for a systematic implementation of medium and long-term policies in line with the overall vision for the State.
Reminding all of his May 29 declaration “our ultimate goal would be to ensure that Lagos State remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in,” he further implored the newly sworn-in commissioners and special advisers to “be prepared to pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, and support or oppose whomever you must, in order to accomplish our grand ambition of building one of the great cities of the 21st Century, a beacon of social, commercial and political excellence for the rest of our dear nation.”
Find below the new cabinet members and their portfolios:
Gbenga Omotoso
Commissioner for Information and Strategy
Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure
Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo
Honourable Commissioner for Finance
Folashade Adefisayo
Commissioner for Education
Prof. Akin Abayomi
Commissioner for Health
Dr. Frederick Oladeinde
Commissioner for Transportation
Gbolahan Lawal
Commissioner for Agriculture
Dr. Idris Salako
Commissioner for Physcal Planning and Urban Development
Tunji Bello
Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment
Bolaji Dada
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.
Lere Odusote
Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources
Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Commissioner for Housing
Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)
Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
Hakeem Fahm
Commissioner for Science and Technology
Ajibola Ponnle
Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension
Segun Dawodu
Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
Commissioner for Home Affairs
Yetunde Arobieke
Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs
Lola Akande
Commissioner for Commerce and Industry
Olufunke Adebolu
Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture
Sam Egube
Commissioner for Economy Planning and Budget
Special Advisers
Dr. Wale Ahmed
Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations
Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya_
Special Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture
Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Special Adviser of the Office of Civic Engagement
Afolabi Ayantayo
Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs
Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Special Adviser, Ministry of Housing
Joe Igbokwe
Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources
Tubosun Alake
Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology
Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi
Special Adviser, Urban Development
Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi
Special Adviser, Central Business Districts
Bonu Solomon Saanu
Special Adviser, Arts and Culture
Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Special Adviser, Ministry of Transportation
Oladele Ajayi
Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry
Tokunbo Wahab
Special Adviser, Ministry of Education
Solape Hammond
Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals
Tunbosun Alake
Special Adviser on technology.and innovation.
