Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 38 new members of Lagos State Executive Council [Full List]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday swore in 38 Commissioners and Special Advisers into the Lagos State Executive Council, charging them to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness desired for the Centre of Excellence and to deliver prosperity to the people.

At the ceremony which held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, the governor who said stressed that ‘The Blueprint for a new Lagos and the Development Plan (2012 to 2025)’ are still relevant as strategic reference materials for a systematic implementation of medium and long-term policies in line with the overall vision for the State.

Reminding all of his May 29 declaration “our ultimate goal would be to ensure that Lagos State remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in,” he further implored the newly sworn-in commissioners and special advisers to “be prepared to pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, and support or oppose whomever you must, in order to accomplish our grand ambition of building one of the great cities of the 21st Century, a beacon of social, commercial and political excellence for the rest of our dear nation.”

Find below the new cabinet members and their portfolios:

Gbenga Omotoso
Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure

Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo
Honourable Commissioner for Finance

Folashade Adefisayo
Commissioner for Education

Prof. Akin Abayomi
Commissioner for Health

Dr. Frederick Oladeinde
Commissioner for Transportation

Gbolahan Lawal
Commissioner for Agriculture

Dr. Idris Salako
Commissioner for Physcal Planning and Urban Development

Tunji Bello
Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment

Bolaji Dada
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Lere Odusote
Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources

Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Commissioner for Housing

Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)
Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Hakeem Fahm
Commissioner for Science and Technology

Ajibola Ponnle
Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension

Segun Dawodu
Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf
Commissioner for Home Affairs

Yetunde Arobieke
Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs

Lola Akande
Commissioner for Commerce and Industry

Olufunke Adebolu
Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture

Sam Egube
Commissioner for Economy Planning and Budget

Special Advisers

Dr. Wale Ahmed
Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya_
Special Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture

Princess Aderemi Adebowale
Special Adviser of the Office of Civic Engagement

Afolabi Ayantayo
Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs

Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Special Adviser, Ministry of Housing

Joe Igbokwe
Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources

Tubosun Alake
Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology

Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi
Special Adviser, Urban Development

Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi
Special Adviser, Central Business Districts

Bonu Solomon Saanu
Special Adviser, Arts and Culture

Oluwatoyin Fayinka
Special Adviser, Ministry of Transportation

Oladele Ajayi
Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry

Tokunbo Wahab
Special Adviser, Ministry of Education

Solape Hammond
Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals

Tunbosun Alake
Special Adviser on technology.and innovation.

