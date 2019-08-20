Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 38 new members of Lagos State Executive Council [Full List]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday swore in 38 Commissioners and Special Advisers into the Lagos State Executive Council, charging them to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness desired for the Centre of Excellence and to deliver prosperity to the people.

At the ceremony which held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, the governor who said stressed that ‘The Blueprint for a new Lagos and the Development Plan (2012 to 2025)’ are still relevant as strategic reference materials for a systematic implementation of medium and long-term policies in line with the overall vision for the State.

Reminding all of his May 29 declaration “our ultimate goal would be to ensure that Lagos State remains one of the top destinations on the African continent to live, work and invest in,” he further implored the newly sworn-in commissioners and special advisers to “be prepared to pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, and support or oppose whomever you must, in order to accomplish our grand ambition of building one of the great cities of the 21st Century, a beacon of social, commercial and political excellence for the rest of our dear nation.”

Find below the new cabinet members and their portfolios:

Gbenga Omotoso

Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure

Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo

Honourable Commissioner for Finance

Folashade Adefisayo

Commissioner for Education

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Commissioner for Health

Dr. Frederick Oladeinde

Commissioner for Transportation

Gbolahan Lawal

Commissioner for Agriculture

Dr. Idris Salako

Commissioner for Physcal Planning and Urban Development

Tunji Bello

Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment

Bolaji Dada

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Lere Odusote

Commissioner Energy and Natural Resources

Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Commissioner for Housing

Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN)

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Hakeem Fahm

Commissioner for Science and Technology

Ajibola Ponnle

Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension

Segun Dawodu

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf

Commissioner for Home Affairs

Yetunde Arobieke

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs

Lola Akande

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry

Olufunke Adebolu

Commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture

Sam Egube

Commissioner for Economy Planning and Budget

Special Advisers

Dr. Wale Ahmed

Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations

Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya_

Special Adviser, Ministry of Agriculture

Princess Aderemi Adebowale

Special Adviser of the Office of Civic Engagement

Afolabi Ayantayo

Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs

Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Special Adviser, Ministry of Housing

Joe Igbokwe

Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources

Tubosun Alake

Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology

Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi

Special Adviser, Urban Development

Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi

Special Adviser, Central Business Districts

Bonu Solomon Saanu

Special Adviser, Arts and Culture

Oluwatoyin Fayinka

Special Adviser, Ministry of Transportation

Oladele Ajayi

Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry

Tokunbo Wahab

Special Adviser, Ministry of Education

Solape Hammond

Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals

