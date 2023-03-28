Sanwo-Olu lauds Tinubu as ‘enigmatic democratic strategist’, ahead of 71st birthday

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his felicitations to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 71st birthday, scheduled for March 29.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his admiration for Tinubu, hailing him as an “enigmatic master strategist whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy.” The governor lauded Tinubu’s hard work and contributions to the country, noting that his emergence as president-elect is a well-deserved reward.

He said, “At 71, Asiwaju has attained the age, that what matters most is the legacy to bequeath to people after him and God has blessed him with a great opportunity to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria and chart the right path of progress for the people of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, Lagos State, and Nigeria. His many contributions to democracy and good governance have helped the political and democratic trajectory of Nigeria since 1999. It is also on record that he stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta.

“He fought tirelessly with other progressives and pro-democracy activists during the annulment of the June 12 struggle to end the military interregnum and enthroned democracy, which we all enjoy today.”

Sanwo-Olu added that Nigeria is blessed to have Tinubu as her next president, who has donated the greater part of his life in service.

He said, “In the political history of Nigeria, Asiwaju will forever be a reference point. He has made and redefined the socio-political history of Nigeria by contributing his quota to the survival of democracy and uninterrupted civilian administration in Nigeria for 24 years. His emergence as President-elect is a reward for his hard work and contributions to the country based on his political astuteness, courage, and sagacity.

“As he is celebrating his 71st birthday, we wish him all the love and care in the world and pray that God will give him wisdom, knowledge, sound health, and good things that he will use to steer the ship of the country and navigate Nigeria’s development to the desired place as he becomes Nigeria’s President from May 29, 2023.

“On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish the nation’s President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, happy 71st birthday.”

