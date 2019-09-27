RED Co-founders, Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams become pioneer recipients of the YouWIN! Connect Award of Excellence

Co-founders of RED|For Africa, Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams became the pioneer recipients of the YouWIN! Connect Award of Excellence yesterday Thursday, 26 September, 2019, at its Enterprise Education Book and Awards event held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

YouWIN! Connect is a multimedia programme of the Federal Government, implemented by its Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, to fund young entrepreneurs to become business owners by using training materials and tools to improve their skillset.

The founders are celebrated for their outstanding work in improving Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment, for transforming the country and the lives of young Nigerians through the establishment and operation of a successful business.

Speaking after the event, the chief executive officer of RED, Adebola Williams, stated that the award was a recognition of the company’s efforts in consistently working across countries, organisations, brands and communities to support young Nigerians in order to contribute to national development.

“The most rewarding factor in entrepreneurship is investing in a product or project that can be sustained, and can be developed through passion and supported by the efforts and beliefs of people and communities that exist even beyond the entrepreneur. Over the years, we have delivered on our vision to inspire young Africans to take action, among many other things, but none could have been achieved without those who have been part of our story,” said Williams.

Established in 2010, RED is a Nigerian media firm, with youth-focused brands and expressions that are involved in building, operating and maintaining projects that impact over 200 million youth every year.

These include successful youth-focused brands across media, project management, consultancy and communication such as YNaija, Red Media Africa, Generation Y!, The Future Project, The Zed Company and StateCraft Inc.

