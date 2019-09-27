Tech4Dev selected as the only Nigerian Organization to present at the 5th annual UN Solutions Summit in New York

Tech4dev, with its solution Women Techsters has been selected for the 5th UN Solutions Summit in New York. The UN Solution Summit is a catalytic gathering at the United Nations Headquarters during UN General Assembly Week.

The Women Techsters is a solution aimed at bridging the digital and technology knowledge divide between men and women, Women Techsters is empowering girls and women across Africa with varying degree of digital, deep tech, and soft skills required within the technology ecosystem. The goal is to train 5 million Africa women on coding skills by 2030.

Selected for the 5th annual Solutions Summit is ten solutions from 1,400 applications in over 400 countries across the world with the Women Techsters has the only solution selected from Nigeria.

The Executive Director Tech4Dev, Diwura Oladepo expressed her excitement at the win reiterating the impact the program will have on the Africa continent has the women beneficiaries across Africa will be trained for free on the digital skills and empowered with resources to access decent jobs.

The 2019 UN Solutions Summit is themed “Lifting innovators, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” will holding at the United Nations headquarters from 24th – 26th September 2019.

Megan Smith, CEO Shift7 and Former Chief Technology Officer for the United States and co-organizer UN Solutions Summit expressed her delight at the Women Techsters project and regarded it has an extraordinary solution to build women for the future of Africa workforce.

The UN Solutions Summit is co-organized by The United Nations, Local2030, Shift7, UN Foundation and Global Innovation Exchange.