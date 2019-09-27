Just In: Big Brother disqualifies Tacha from reality show over violence

Barely ten days to the end of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija 4, 23-year-old Housemate, Tacha has been disqualified from further participation following an altercation between her fellow housemate, Mercy earlier in the day.

The disagreement between both parties started when Seyi, who is Head Of House, called everyone to the lounge to read their task for the day from Biggie’s scroll, but Mercy who had just finished having her bath came out late for the reading. The development infuriated Tacha upset who is known to be controversial, leading her to begin reigning insults on Mercy.

The situation fast degenerated into a heated exchange of words following Mercy’s reply and it of course, turned violent. Both housemates were earlier called into the diary room by Big Brother and were cautioned but that appeared to not to have been sufficient warning as the duo continued their altercation.

According to the verdict, while Tacha was disqualified, Mercy who visibly restrained herself from violence received double strikes for provocation.

 

