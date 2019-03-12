Tech4Dev hosts United Nations Commission on the status of women (UNCSW) event

Technology for Social Development (Tech4Dev), a social enterprise non-profit organization focused on using technology to solve the world’s greatest problems in education, public health and civic engagement across Africa, will host a side event at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women 2019 on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in New York alongside HACEY Health initiative.

The event themed, “Leveraging on Technology and Media to Achieve Gender Equality Goals” and will focus on Creating Jobs and Improving Access to Digital Education for Women and Girls. The event is being hosted on the back of it’s Nigerian Women Techsters initiative that is training 2,400 women and girls to code across 12 underserved communities in Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Blue Room, 4 W 43rd Street, New York, on Wednesday, 14th of March, 2019 by 4:30pm.

The event keynote speaker is Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the first lady of Ondo State, Nigeria and also the founder of the BeMore Foundation that focuses on human capital development of girls and women.

Other panellists at the event include TV host, actress and philanthropist, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun; EduAbasi Chukwunweike, the Start-up and ISV lead for Microsoft 4Afrika; Maj. Adebayo Adeleke (Rtd) an African focused venture capitalist and business development expert and Iyimide Shola-Shittu, the Queen Moremi Ajasoro II and cultural ambassador to His Imperial Majesty the Ooni of Ife.

Tech4Dev will as part of the event launch its new Women Techsters initiative, a scale up of the Nigerian Women Techsters initiative focused on reaching 5 million women and girls between the ages of 16 – 40 across Africa.