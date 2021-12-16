Hero Lager announces NPFL partnership, becomes official sponsor of Enyimba, Rangers, others

Premium lager, Hero, has entered a partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to further promote the game of football in Nigeria. Known as the preferred lager in the South East and many parts of the country.

Fan favourites such as Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Heartland FC of Owerri, Rangers United, Ifeanyi Uba FC, Abia Warriors FC, and other elite clubs in the east will enjoy the compliments of being officially sponsored by the premium lager.

This partnership with the NPFL is coming at a time when many clubs are struggling to stay afloat not just in the Nigerian Premier League as a result of poor funding.

Speaking to the media at a press conference to announce the partnership, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji explained that as a culturally-inclined brand that always has the welfare of the people at the heart of its campaigns and initiatives, Hero seeks to elevate the status of the round leather game in Nigeria.



According to Adedeji, “Football is a game that brings people together no matter who they are or where they are located. In a football game, people celebrate as one and they share the win or loss of their team as one, and in this sense Hero Lager is much like the game of football because it unites people. Now that Hero lager is stepping up to promote domestic football, we should expect a lot more development in this area. Our ambition is to see our domestic players get more visibility, career development and love of our people”



Marketing Manager, Hero, Margaret Igabali added that the “These clubs bring joy to many Nigerians across the country and should be supported just the way foreign brands support foreign clubs. Football teams go beyond the game, they are traditions, and we are happy to be the official sponsors of these great football traditions”

The sponsorship deal between Hero and the South Eastern football clubs will directly benefit the clubs, the NPFL, the players, and indirectly benefit the fans, the club’s communities as their clubs can now focus on winning the league for them. The sponsorship contract takes immediate effect. 

Hero is a product of International Breweries Plc who are a proud part of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor December 16, 2021

Fayrouz celebrates Christmas season with 24-day giveaway

In celebration of the festive holidays, premium natural soft drink brand, Fayrouz, has launched a 24-day giveaway tagged #FayrouzChristmasGiveaway. The ...

Chinedu Okafor December 16, 2021

Infinix Mobile, Malta Guinness, Interswitch and Maggi Collaborate with Live Theatre Lagos for A True Christmas Story

All is now set for the commencement of the musical theatre ‘A True Christmas Story’ curated by foremost production company, ...

Sponsor December 14, 2021

Infinix partners with Pepsi and Johnnie Walker to excite fans at Infinix Fans Party

Infinix doesn’t just provide youth with cutting-edge technology to enable them to live smart lifestyles, their aim is also to become ...

Sponsor December 10, 2021

#FCMBFlexxtern Season Five Winners Rewarded with Employment Opportunities

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has offered a three-month paid internship to 30 winners in the fifth edition of the ...

Sponsor December 10, 2021

Fuji: A Opera held a digital art exhibition by Bidemi Tata titled- Orijinal Fuji is Art in partnership with Orijin

Fuji: A Opera held a digital artist exhibition by 24-year-old Bidemi Tata at Untitled, Maitama Sule, Ikoyi on Sunday, 5th December, ...

Sponsor December 9, 2021

Games, Food, Music: Get ready for a fun experience at Vendease Games Festival

With over 200 games, 7 celebrity DJs and mouth-watering food from your favourite food brands, it’s going to be all ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail