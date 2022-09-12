Dele Alake reveals source of Tinubu’s wealth; Flights threatened as aviation workers protest Monday | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Dele Alake reveals source of Tinubu’s wealth

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Dele Alake, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council’s director of strategic communication, has stated that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s nominee for president, amassed wealth by investing in blue-chip corporations.

This statement was delivered by Alake during a Sunday interview on Channels Television.

The source of Tinubu’s wealth has come under examination ahead of the 2023 elections.

But Alake argued that when he was elected a senator in 1992, the former governor of Lagos was not a “pauper.”

“What I know is that right from his days in the corporate world, he has been trading in stocks even in foreign currencies.

“He has been buying stocks, bonds and all of that. I’m not a finance person. I’m not going to be interested in the nitty-gritty of it all,” Alake said.

He added that people are questioning Tinubu’s wealth because he has remained rich after leaving office.

“He is about the only one of the class of 1999 who is at that enviable height, politically. He’s bound to attract all of these negative comments,” Alake added.

Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy, policemen feared killed

Unknown gunmen assaulted Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy in Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, and a number of police officers were killed in the process.

According to sources, when the attackers opened fire on the convoy, the police officers in the convoy retaliated.

There is no evidence to support the source’s assertion that the assailants may have been after the senator.

Iyke Orji, a social media user said, “Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was attacked today by hired killers in Enugwu Ukwu. It was a calculated attempt. It wasn’t impromptu stuff.

“Information was gathered about the time of movement and takeoff. The policemen were about four in number and they were attacked.

“All their arms were collected. The boys that spearheaded that attack were about nine in number.”

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that there was an attack on men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure remained unknown.

He said, “Yes, there was an attack at Enugwu-Ukwu today, but the casualty figure is not clear. As I speak to you, the CP has personally led a team of men to the scene, and normalcy has been restored.”

Lagos to prosecute homeowners without waste bins

In order to preserve a clean environment, the Lagos State Government has announced that it will start prosecuting homeowners in 2023 who cannot provide proof that they have trash cans.

This information was revealed on Friday during an event in Olusosun, Ojota, to mark the third anniversary of the Lagos Recycling Initiative by Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, the managing director of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority.

According to Odumboni, the number of registered recyclers in the state increased from three in 2019 to over 157 in 2022, leading to over 12,500 new job opportunities.

He said, “From October 1, every household must own a waste bin. It is mandatory and non-negotiable. You just have to have a waste bin. It is in the law of the state.

“If you do not have a waste bin, you will be served an abatement notice and then from January 4, 2023, you will stand to be prosecuted if you cannot provide evidence of your bin. You have three months to sort yourself out to get a bin for your household.”

In his address, the Executive Director, LAWMA, Mr Adekunle Adebiyi, noted the importance of recycling to tackle plastic pollution in the environment.

“Most times, plastic waste ends up in the ocean, polluting it, threatening ecosystems, killing biodiversity, and poisoning the food chain. If this trend continues, our living and livelihood will be in jeopardy and all the dumpsites will run out of space in less than five years.

“There is the need to create value from waste through reuse and recycling so that we can decrease the volume of waste that goes to the dump site,” he said.

Court summons ASUU over strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been summoned by the National Industrial Court (NIC) to appear before it on Monday in Abuja in relation to the ongoing strike that the union began eight months ago.

The summon is coming on the heels of the Federal Government’s decision to refer the trade dispute between it and ASUU to the NIC.

The Federal Government is seeking the court to order ASUU to resume academic activity, having stopped the public universities for eight months.

The letter of summon issued by the court on September 9 and signed by the Chief Registrar specified that the National Industrial Court sitting will be at No 11, New-Bussa close, Area 3, Garki Abuja, on Monday 12th September 2022, at 9 pm.

Flights threatened as aviation workers protest Monday

Aviation workers under the banners of the National Union of Air Transport Employees; Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria; Association of Nigerian Association Professionals; Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporations; Civil Service Technical & Recreational Services Employees, and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, have declared nationwide protest to hold Monday, September 12, 2022.

In a joint statement issued by the unions, obtained on Sunday by The PUNCH, and signed by the general secretaries of the unions, the members were directed to “embark on peaceful rallies/public demonstrations at all airports in Nigeria to demand the expunging of obnoxious Essential Services clauses from the Bills/Acts of the aviation agencies.”

They listed the agencies to include the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and the Accident Investigation Bureau.

The statement was signed by Ochema Aba (NUATE), Francis Akinjole (ATSSSAN), Abdul Razaq Saidu (ANAP), Sikiru Waheed (AUPCTRE), and Umoh Ofonime (NAAPE).