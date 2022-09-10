Phyna becomes first housemate to have a verified Instagram account #BBNaijaS7

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, is the first female housemate to get verification since the start of the show.

Fans of the show have quickly taken to the 25-year-old entertainer and self-described Hype Priestess of Nigeria.

She is also thought to be this season’s most talked-about housemate.

With 235,000 Instagram followers, this news is undoubtedly huge for Phyna’s fans, who have been disappointed by her recent lack of success in tasks.

The reality star emphasizes her aversion to gossip, saying that “many people know I despise it,” and labels herself as a “10” with a nasty temper. ” You never, ever talk negatively about someone to me”, she said.

She went on to say that one of her techniques for moving forward in the BBNaija house is being a go-getter who never backs down for even the smallest fear of being provoked.