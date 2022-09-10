The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (Netflix)

In this follow-up to the Karate Kid movies, Johnny and Daniel’s animosity resurfaces decades after the competition that forever transformed their lives.

In Dubious Battle (Amazon Prime)

Nine hundred migrant workers revolt against the landlords in California’s apple region. The gang develops a personality of its own, becoming more ominous and powerful than any of its individual members. The strike, led by the sad Jim Nolan, is based on his tragic idealism and the belief that one should never give up or yield.

The Last Victim (Hulu)

After a trio of contemporary outlaws commit a horrifying crime in a remote Southwest town, the local sheriff goes after them. When a professor and her husband encounter the criminals, everyone is sucked into a cycle of vengeance and violence where morality is hazy and survival is the only option.

Moonfall (HBO)

When an unknown force pushes the moon out of its orbit and propels it on a collision path with Earth, the entire world is on the verge of extinction. Jocinda “Jo” Fowler, a NASA official, teamed up with a guy from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an improbable expedition into orbit to preserve humanity with only weeks before impact.

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton go on adventures with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women—from household names to unsung heroes—who make us laugh and inspire us to be more gutsy.

American Gigolo (Showtime)

Based on Paul Schrader’s film of the same name, Jon Bernthal stars in this new series as Julian Kaye (played by Richard Gere in the 1980 film), a sex worker charged with a murder he can’t remember. Showtime’s show may not be as great as Schrader’s beloved drama, but mixing an intriguing crime mystery with Bernthal looking hot is kind of undeniably worth checking out.