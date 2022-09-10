It’ll be difficult to rig 2023 elections — INEC; I have proven my world record was not luck – Tobi Amusan | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

It’ll be difficult to rig 2023 elections — INEC

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

It’ll be difficult to rig 2023 elections — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, announced plans to hire nearly 1.4 million ad hoc workers in advance of the general election in 2023.

In a keynote address during the introduction of the Yiaga Africa Election Result Analysis Dashboard (ERAD) Report on Electronic Transmission of Results in the 2022 Ekiti and Osun Governorship Election in Abuja, INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made this statement.

Mahmood claimed that the number of adhoc staff that INEC will deploy for the 2023 general election will exceed that of both the military and the police, demonstrating the size of the election process.

He said,“How many adhoc staff are we going to employ at polling unit level for the 2023 general elections? Is over 700,000, so that 1.4 million adhoc staff and polling unit level for the 2023 general elections; the national and state elections that is excluding our regular staff and other categories of other adhoc staff as collation and returning officers.

“The number of adhoc staff to be deployed by INEC for the 2023 general election is more than the combined strength of the police and armed forces in Nigeria.

“This gives you an idea of the size of what we are dealing with when it comes to election management in the country.

“Also, hands on training may be required to ensure that all those involved throughout the value chain of the IReV are fully ready for what is bound to be a major outting during the 2023 general election is actually going to be a major test for us and for the nation and we are bracing for that.”

He also maintained that the commission has increased transparency and confidence of Nigerians in the election result management process in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the INEC chief declared that, “I can confidently say that the days of wanton manipulation of election results are clearly over.

“Yet, we are not resting on our hoarse knowing that we must remain several steps ahead of those who seek to undermine the system and there are many bad guys in the field trying to undermine the system, but we stand for electoral justice.

“We will make sure that the votes cast by Nigerians are protected and the only determinant of who becomes what in our democracy.”

Pay pension to older persons — UN tasks Buhari

The Federal Government has been urged to increase efforts in the payment of pensions to seniors by Dr. Claudia Mahler, the UN Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of All Human Rights of Older Persons at a news conference on her 12-day trip to Nigeria to learn about challenges affecting elderly people.

“During my twelve days in Nigeria, I visited Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Makurdi, where I spoke with many stakeholders, government employees, organizations, CSOs, and senior citizens.

“My visit was to access the level of enjoyment of human rights of older people. From estimation, in 2050, there might be 25.3 million older people in Nigeria.”

“You can see there is a huge demographic change. That is why I came to Nigeria to raise awareness. The demography change is a global issue.”

“Social protection and pensions are an issue. I was informed that many elderly people wait a long time, sometimes even a year to get their pension allowances.

“That is why I also urge the Federal Government to step up its efforts to ensure the establishment of a strong, inclusive, and steady protection system, including payment of pension allowances to all older people who are entitled,” Mahler said.

She added that ageism, which refers to the pervasive use of negative stereotypes about older people, and healthcare for the elderly were other problems that she had noticed.

According to her, most people in Nigeria consider older adults as beneficiaries who should be taken care of.

“But I can assure you that older people are entitled to human rights for the rest of their lives.

“I also observed that healthcare for older people is still scarce. They go to the general hospital for treatment by personnel that may not have the capacity to deal with illnesses peculiar to older people.

“And sometimes, older persons wait a long to see a medical doctor. At times, they face serious obstacles to get the right treatment.

“However, Nigeria has strong economy in Africa and the country has commitment to legal and implementable framework on issues concerning the protection of older persons.

“The National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) Act is the first law in African State which protects human rights of older persons and it has mainstreamed older persons into all areas of policy,” she said.

She claimed that the NSCC has been active in collaborating with local stakeholders to gather information directly and deliver an inclusive program to older people.

I was glad to see that the NSCC had signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and many others to include healthcare services for senior citizens in rural areas.

Mahler emphasized that Nigeria was diverse in terms of language, culture, and geography and said that her report will be presented to the Human Rights Council in September 2023.

Rename UNN to ‘Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria’, Adamu Garba tells Buhari

Former Young Progressives Party presidential candidate Adamu Garba has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, who passed away yesterday at Balmoral at the age of 96.

He asked Buhari to rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria.

Since the University of Nigeria, Nsukka is the first university in Nigeria, he suggested renaming it Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria in order to immortalize Queen Elizabeth.

Garba, who left and eventually rejoined the All Progressives Congress, stated he would impose three days of national mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II if he were president of Nigeria.

“If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare 3 days of National Mourning for the death of The Queen Elizabeth II of England”, he said on his Twitter handle.

Reacting to the submission of a Nigerian-born US professor, Uju Anya’s tweets on the late Queen Elizabeth II, Garba opined that Uju was not the kind of Nigerian “we expected her to be”.

“Uju Anya is not the type of Nigerian we imagined her to be,” he said. Why would she address a pious persona like Queen Elizabeth with such a vile prayer? ”

In addition, Garba accused Uju of backing Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, stating that she had taken her Obidient persona abroad.

“She’s taking her Obidient attitude outside the borders of Nigeria,” he said, referring to the fan of Peter Obi. Really terrible! ”

Nigeria’s foreign trade declines in Q2 2022 – NBS

Nigeria’s foreign trade decreased to N12.8 trillion in the second quarter of the year (Q2’22) from N13 trillion in the prior quarter, according to data released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

This information was provided by the statistics office in its report for Q2 2022’s Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics.

According to the report, N5.4 trillion in imports and N7.4 trillion in exports made up the second quarter of 2022’s foreign trade.

The agency also noted a 5.1% increase in the value of crude oil exports, which made up 79.7% of all exports in the quarter percent worth N5.9 trillion as opposed to N5.6 trillion in Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s total merchandise trade stood at ₦12.8 trillion in the quarter indicating a marginal decrease of 1.5 percent over the value recorded in the quarter prior, and 32 percent higher when compared to the value recorded in Q2 2021.

“The value of total export stood at N7.4 trillion in Q2 2022, the value accounted for 57.7 percent of total trade,” the NBS said.

“The export value rose in Q2’22 by 4.3 percent against the level recorded in Q1’22 and by 47.5 percent when compared to Q2’21.

“Exports by section revealed that Nigeria exported mainly mineral products which amounted to ₦6.7 trillion, or 91.46 percent of total export value; followed by ‘Products of the chemical and allied industries, which were valued at N318.51billion (or 4.3 per cent of the value of total exports) and ‘Vegetable products’ worth N100.12billion (1.35 percent of the value of total exports).

“The value of exports trade in Q2’22 was dominated by crude oil exports valued at N5.9 trillion which accounted for 79.7 percent of total exports while non-crude oil exports value stood at N1.49 trillion or 20.2 percent of total exports of which non-oil products contributed N675.08 billion representing 9.11 percent of total exports.”

According to the NBS, overall imports in the second quarter of 2022 were valued at N5.4 trillion, or 42.3% of all commerce.

The value of imports decreased by 7.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter, but climbed by 15.8% when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

India continued to be Nigeria’s top export market during the quarter under review, according to the report’s export data to the country’s trading partners.

India, Spain, The Netherlands, The United States of America, and Indonesia were the top five export destinations, with goods valued at N1.09 trillion (14.85%), N1.03 trillion (13.98%), N914.46 billion (12.35%), N661.19 billion (8.93%), and N625.65 billion (8.45%) in export commerce, respectively.

According to the study, these five nations accounted for 58.55 percent of all exports during the quarter under consideration.

I have proven my world record was not luck – Tobi Amusan

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has said that breaking the world record was no fluke, but something she can do repeatedly.

The Nigerian shattered Gail Devers’ 22-year-old meeting mark on Thursday by winning in 12.29 seconds, defending her Diamond League victory, and capping off a record-breaking year in style.

Tia Jones of the United States came in second with a time of 12.40, Britany Anderson of Jamaica came in third with a time of 12.42, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came in fourth with a time of 12.49.

With victories in the World Championship, Commonwealth, and Africa Championships already under her belt, the victory capped off what might be considered a stellar year for the sprinter.

She acknowledged being apprehensive before the race in Zurich but expressed happiness at her victory.

She said her win was more of proving to herself that she can repeat the heroic feat of breaking the World Record.

Amusan said, “I was scared to the teeth getting on the line, but I had to just keep my calm. I am just thankful to have come out here (Zurich) and got the win.

“Pressure? It was more of proving to myself. I broke the World Record, and I can do it over and over again. It wasn’t just a one-time thing.

“Even though after the World Championships, it took a while for me to get back into my rhythm but with enough rest, I was able to bounce back. I am thankful. God is faithful.”