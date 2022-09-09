Adamu Garba advises Buhari to rename UNN as “Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria”

Former Young Progressives Party presidential candidate Adamu Garba has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, who passed away yesterday at Balmoral at the age of 96.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, was to be renamed Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria, he requested from Buhari.

“In order to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria”, he said.

Garba, who left and eventually rejoined the All Progressives Congress, stated he would impose three days of national mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II if he were president of Nigeria.

“If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare 3 days of National Mourning for the death of The Queen Elizabeth II of England”, he said on his Twitter handle.

nya, a US professor with Nigerian ancestry, submitted several tweets on the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Garba commented that Uju was not the type of Nigerian “we expected her to be.”

“Uju Anya is not the type of Nigerian we expected her to be,” he said. Why would she address a pious persona like Queen Elizabeth with such a vile prayer? ”

In addition, Garba accused Uju of backing Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, stating that she had taken her Obidient persona abroad.

His words: “As Peter Obi’s supporter, she’s taking her Obidient attitude beyond the shores of Nigeria. Too too bad!”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II is dead, Buckingham Palace announces

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the UK for 70 years, passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96. After ...

YNaija September 8, 2022

Doctors are concerned about Queen Elizabeth II’s health

On Thursday, concerns for Queen Elizabeth II increased as Buckingham Palace announced that her doctors were “concerned” for her health ...

YNaija September 8, 2022

Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate calls for Sanwo-Olu’s resignation following Building Collapse

Dr. Olajide Adediran, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for governor of Lagos State in the 2023 election, yesterday demanded ...

YNaija September 6, 2022

ASUU Strike: FG urges students to submit applications for UK scholarships

The Federal Government, through the National Universities Commission, has encouraged qualified Nigerians to apply for Chevening scholarships, a British government ...

YNaija September 5, 2022

FG suspends proposed telecom tax

The federal government’s proposed excise tax on telecommunications services has been put on hold. At the first meeting of the ...

YNaija September 2, 2022

Ice Prince taken into custody for assaulting a police officer

Ice Prince, a well-known rapper, was detained by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday morning for allegedly assaulting a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail