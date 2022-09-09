Adamu Garba advises Buhari to rename UNN as “Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria”

Former Young Progressives Party presidential candidate Adamu Garba has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, who passed away yesterday at Balmoral at the age of 96.

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, was to be renamed Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria, he requested from Buhari.

“In order to immortalize Queen Elizabeth, we should rename the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria since it is the first University in Nigeria”, he said.

Garba, who left and eventually rejoined the All Progressives Congress, stated he would impose three days of national mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II if he were president of Nigeria.

“If I’m the President of Nigeria today, I’ll declare 3 days of National Mourning for the death of The Queen Elizabeth II of England”, he said on his Twitter handle.

nya, a US professor with Nigerian ancestry, submitted several tweets on the late Queen Elizabeth II, and Garba commented that Uju was not the type of Nigerian “we expected her to be.”

“Uju Anya is not the type of Nigerian we expected her to be,” he said. Why would she address a pious persona like Queen Elizabeth with such a vile prayer? ”

In addition, Garba accused Uju of backing Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, stating that she had taken her Obidient persona abroad.

His words: “As Peter Obi’s supporter, she’s taking her Obidient attitude beyond the shores of Nigeria. Too too bad!”