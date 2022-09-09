The ‘Shella’ ship appears to be on the mend #BBNaijaS7

The Level Up House’s fastest ship to sail was the Shella ship, as the two quickly drew close to one another. Drama has, however, occasionally arisen on the ship. After the butterfly stage, the two began to have numerous conflicts, usually on Sheggz’s side.

Sheggz called Bella out on her selfishness after preparing a meal she didn’t want to eat in the first fallout.

Bella complained about Sheggz’s harshness in their subsequent argument after he had turned on her after supper.

Sheggz has frequently voiced his disdain of Bella’s behavior, calling her disrespectful and heartless. Since then, the two have fluctuated between being fine and having a fight.

Their ups and downs resulted in a brief separation.

As usual, the two got back together soon after their breakup, and today they calmly had a fruitful chat regarding their relationship.

Sheggz explained to Bella during their morning talk in the Bedroom that it was normal for them to have disagreements because they were still getting to know one another.

Sheggz’s statement to Bella that he wants to live freely despite being with her is what started this dialogue.

Because Bella was unable to understand what that meant, she added that if his independence did not make her feel at ease, she would express her worry and would wish for him to change his behavior.

The topic of infidelity came up during their conversation. Sheggz told Bella that he has many female friends but he wouldn’t cheat on her.

Sheggz earlier agreed when Bella asked him to cut back on his closeness to his female friends. He claimed that after observing how she was acting, he had a change of heart.

Bella’s resistance to changing her behavior by asking him, “what should I do about that,” presents him with a difficulty, especially as Sheggz’s reaction to demands for behavioural change is, “I will deal with that accordingly.”

Sheggz is quite concerned about this lack of reciprocation since Bella is constantly prepared to fight, and he thinks that’s unnecessary. Sheggz has made this point repeatedly.

In a food altercation on Day 46, Bella got involved and ratcheted up the tension between Rachel and Sheggz. Sheggz repeatedly urged her to remain in the bedroom while he professed his love for her, but she snapped at him.

Sheggz wants them to build a relationship that can progress in phases, and their happiness is dependent on it. Without it being serious, he wants them to enjoy one another and develop a romantic relationship. Only once Bella gets to know him well and understands his preferences will their relationship become serious. He has previously stated that Bella needs to be aware of certain boxes on their ship she should not open.

Is Sheggz attempting to change Bella too drastically? Can their ship survive both within and outside the House?