Wizkid has announced the release date for his new single, ‘Bad To Me.’

The megastar of Afrobeats, Wizkid, has announced the release date for his new project. He made the announcement via his Instagram account on Friday, September 9th, 2022.

Wizkid hinted earlier in the week via his Instagram Story that he will be releasing new songs. He mentioned that a significant announcement would be made on September 9th, and today he disclosed that his new song would be released on September 14.

The new single will be his first since he updated “Made In Lagos” for the deluxe edition with four additional songs.

Fans who have been waiting impatiently for new music from the Grammy winner were thrilled by the announcement.

Wizkid has maintained a strong fanbase in 2022 thanks to the singles from his enormously popular “Made In Lagos” album. The first African album to receive a gold certification was “Made in Lagos,” while “Essence” became the first Afrobeats song to achieve Platinum status in the US.

In addition, Wizkid has contributed to a few other joint projects, including Chris Brown’s “Call Me Everyday,” BNXN’s “Many Ways,” and DJ Tunez’s “Majo.”