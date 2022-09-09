Tobi Amusan breaks 22-year-old record to defend Diamond League Title

Queen Elizabeth II is dead

NHRC vows to drag police, others to court over illegal parade of suspects

Building collapse in Ibadan, 7 feared dead

Nigeria no longer Africa’s largest oil producer as production falls to 972,394 BPD in August

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Tobi Amusan breaks 22-year-old record to defend Diamond League Title

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder from Nigeria, successfully defended her Diamond League championship on Thursday and set a new record while winning another trophy.

At the Diamond League in Zurich this year, she took first place in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Following the winner, Kendra Harrison of the United States and Britany Anderson of Jamaica came in second and third, respectively.

At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 25-year-old won the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in August.

This was after she had, at the World Athletic Championship, broken the hurdles record in the semi-finals in 12.12s.

Amusan is the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at the championship with her wind speed display in Eugene, Oregon.

She also defended her African championships title with a 12:57s.

Amusan has been a leading model for females in the athletic field, home and abroad.

Queen Elizabeth II has died

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the UK for 70 years, passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after worries about her health grew early on Thursday.

The Queen saw significant social change after ascending to the throne in 1952.

After her passing, her eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, would take the throne as the new King and ruler of 14 Commonwealth states, leading the nation in grief.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

NHRC vows to drag police, others to court over illegal parade of suspects

The pre-trial parade of suspects by the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, and other security agencies in the nation has been deemed unconstitutional and illegal by the National Human Rights Commission, or NHRC.

The Commission, which is saddled with the responsibility of promoting and protecting all human rights in the country, as well as helping the government to formulate policies on human rights, said it was worried that several agencies continued to parade suspects before the camera, in gross disobedience to subsisting court judgements.

Therefore, the NHRC promised to take legal action against the police and other organizations participating in the unlawful act through its Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, even as it pleaded with anybody who had been affected by the media parade to contact it with petitions.

Ojukwu, who made the announcement during the 2022 media discussion the Commission had at its Abuja headquarters, said the rights organization would use every legal means at its disposal to secure compensation for any suspects who file a formal complaint with it.

Before being prosecuted in court, suspects cannot be paraded, he declared. It is an offense against the proper suspects.

Building collapse in Ibadan, 7 feared dead

At least seven people were thought dead after a four-story hotel building in Ibadan, Nigeria, fell yesterday.

According to information obtained, the demolished hotel structure is located next to a modern bank in Ibadan’s Awosika, Bodija neighborhood.

According to a witness, the event took place at 5.45 am as Muslims were leaving for early morning prayers.

The witness claimed that rescuers, including neighbors and bystanders, were able to save seven victims who are now being treated at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

A combined team of the state Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies are currently on ground working hard to remove the debris in search of other survivors.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident, added that the site had since been cordoned off with adequate deployment of Police personnel in the interest of public health and safety.

Nigeria no longer Africa’s largest oil producer as production falls to 972,394 BPD in August

For the month of August, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production averaged 972,394 BPD, which was less than the 1.17 million BPD average daily output of Angola.

This was disclosed by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission monthly oil report on Thursday.

However, Nigeria’s output for August was 1.13 million barrels, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of OPEC output on a monthly basis.

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission data, Nigeria’s monthly average decreased from 1,03,899 for the previous month to 972,394 this month.

This comes as Nigeria’s oil production for the year has been impeded by growing crude oil theft despite higher oil prices.

According to a poll by Bloomberg, Libya produced 1.08 million barrels of crude per day in August and, if its current trend is maintained, will shortly surpass Nigeria.

The report also stated that Angola last defeated Nigeria in April of 2017.

The completion of the 180,000 barrel per day Trans Niger Pipeline project in late September would reduce Nigeria’s ability to export crude oil.