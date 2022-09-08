Queen Elizabeth II is dead, Buckingham Palace announces

Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the UK for 70 years, passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96.

After worries about her health grew early on Thursday, her family gathered at her Scottish estate.

The Queen saw significant social change after ascending to the throne in 1952.

After her passing, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, would take the throne as the new King and ruler of 14 Commonwealth states, leading the nation in grief.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.