BBNaija 2022’s Week 7 Live Eviction Show, New Twist Explained, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand prize continued.

With 8 evictions and 1 disqualification so far, Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7, which started with 28 housemates, witnessed more evictions on yesterday’s live eviction show.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level up housemates up for eviction in week 7 of Big Brother Naija Season 7 were: Bryann, Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy, Bella, and Phyna.

Names of Housemates Evicted

Eloswag, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, has been evicted from the reality show.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Chomzy has been evicted from the ‘level up’ reality show.

Doyin, a Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, has been evicted from the reality show.

New Twist Explained

On Sunday, Ebuka announced that the three evicted housemates will be moved to level 3 until September 18.

These three evicted housemates are still welcome to stay in the Big Brother House, but they are no longer vying for the N100 million top prize. This twist’s amusing feature is that the primary housemates won’t be aware of it.

These housemates won’t be fighting for the big prize, but they will unexpectedly return to the main house at some time as part of Big Brother’s quest. Their victories in the various tasks will still count.

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 6 Voting Poll Results & Percentages

BBNaija Week 7 Voting Percentage – How the viewers voted: From the bottom three, Doyin got the highest vote at 11.98%, Chomzy got 8.96% and Eloswag got 6.55%