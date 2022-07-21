Wike awards each Rivers United player N12 million for winning the NPFL

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, gave each player of the state-owned team, Rivers United a cash prize of $20,000 (over 12 million naira), for winning the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Wike made the announcement at a grand reception for the team on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt Dwellers won the championship for the first time after defeating Plateau United.

Governor Wike praised the group for its commitment and labor of love in bringing home the win.

He pointed out that their victory was the result of their diligence, which also stopped any machinations that may have prevented them from winning.

“You know in this country, anything happens. If you did not win with a wide margin, if you had won with 3 points, they probably would have told you one team has withdrawn, or two teams withdrew, and then, disqualify you. But with the wide gap, it was difficult for them to manipulate,” Wike stated.

However, Wike pushed the players to mentally and physically prepare for the CAF Champions League. He reminded them that they would be competing on behalf of Nigeria.

Governor Wike also stated that the players and managers will receive the Governors Medal Service (GMS) award from the State government.

He added that the squad will receive financial support from the state government to travel to Madrid, Spain, for two weeks of training for the CAF competition.

In addition to promising a cash prize of $20,000 to each player, Governor Wike also pledged to double the sum if they advanced to the CAF Champions League group stage.

Wike also pledged that the state would do everything in its power to aid the squad in the upcoming season.