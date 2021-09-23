Nigeria’s premium soft drink, fayrouz, announces grand winner of recently concluded dine with Fayrouz challenge

Nigeria’s premium soft drink, Fayrouz has announced Callix Obinna as the winner of the grand prize of 50,000 for its recently concluded Dine With Fayrouz challenge. 

The challenge, which is a part of its ongoing #FayrouzForEveryOccasion campaign, kicked off on Wednesday, 1 September 2021, on select social media platforms with participants posing with their meal of choice and a Fayrouz drink. 

Speaking on the challenge, the Brand Manager, Fayrouz, Onyinye Elochukwu, stated that the challenge was “Fayrouz’s way of embracing and supporting the youths who break out of the norm to convey their creativity through cuisine and lifestyle.” 

The challenge has showcased that Nigeria is brimming with talent and innovation as the entries showcased different interpretations of the task. The brand would continue to champion causes and ventures that focus on providing an opportunity for youths to authentically be and express themselves,” she concluded. 

Amidst thousands of creative entries, ten entries were shortlisted, and Nigerians voted for their top three. Callix Obinna, Mmesoma Mmeje, Adaugo Williams emerged as the winners for the 50k, 40k and 30k prizes, respectively. 

Fayrouz, a premium sparkling soft drink, is known to be synonymous with natural refreshment, fashion and lifestyle, encouraging youths in their creative visions and talents. Launched in Nigeria in 2006, Fayrouz has always differentiated itself from other soft drink brands, standing out as the only soft drink with 100% natural ingredients. 

