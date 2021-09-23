#BBNaija: The housemates are not buying Nini’s lies

The Big Brother Naija show yesterday was all about Nini‘s disappearance; and Saga’s reaction. Nini had gone missing and the reaction of the housemates was different from that of viewers. For the housemates, yesterday was all about Nini, and what her disappearance meant. For the fans who were in on it, it was all about Saga’s reaction.

People tuned in, watching in excitement how the housemates reacted to a peer vanishing into thin air and were not disappointed. Housemates deliberated, wept, rebelled, and conversed to no avail. Nini was missing, and there was nothing they could do about it.

The high point of the entire debacle for the fans was seeing the housemates respond to a very bizarre turn of events. However, upon Nini’s return, everything for the audience came to a halt, but for the housemates, the plot thickens.

Pere was the first to notice that Nini had snuck back into the house in the middle of the night. He immediately alerted Saga. They went to investigate and found Nini sleeping on her bed. Not long after, the whole house became aware, and they all had one question for her, ‘where have you been?’

Recall that part of Nini’s secret task was to keep her whereabouts a secret. She told the housemates that she had been in the house all this while, and she was surprised that no one noticed. No matter who asked, no matter how they asked, she is insisting that she never left, and her answer seems to be frustrating the housemates. “I have been on my bed all along. I’m surprised you’re saying I disappeared. I really don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said.

Even when Saga asked her personally, she stuck to her story. “I’ve been here in the house, You didn’t search, I saw you crying and wondered why you were crying. I didn’t go anywhere like you think, be calm.” She said.

Of course, it goes without saying that none of them believe her, especially considering that they all searched the house thoroughly. Even Pere has openly said that he thinks Nini is lying. The questions now are, can Nini hold up, or is she going to crack eventually? And would the housemates be able to figure it out on their own? Also, what is Big Brother going to say about the whole thing, assuming he decides to address it.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor September 22, 2021

#BBNaija: Saga’s anxiety level raises some concerns

Since last night when Nini magically disappeared from the Big Brother Naija house, Saga has been an emotional mess. His ...

Chinedu Okafor September 22, 2021

#BBNaija: Saga seems to be on track to implode

Big Brother decided to make the housemates a bit uncomfortable yesterday by introducing a new hilarious twist, a twist which ...

Chinedu Okafor September 21, 2021

#BBNaija: Big Brother introduces his most interesting plot twist yet | Saga to suffer the consequences

On the show today, Big Brother decided to introduce another secret mission, and as one would expect of Big Brother’s ...

Chinedu Okafor September 21, 2021

Nbcuniversal formats & Showmax take the Real Housewives to Lagos

 The Real Housewives of Lagos is set to debut early 2022 as a Showmax Original  The leading African streaming service ...

Chinedu Okafor September 21, 2021

#BBNaija: Queen and White Money continue to dance around their true feelings

One of the major highlights of the past few weeks in the Big Brother Naija house has been the never-ending ...

Chinedu Okafor September 20, 2021

#BBNaija: Here are the housemates to make the finale amongst the nominated six

As we come a week closer to the finale of this season of the Big Brother Naija show, the stakes ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail