BBNaija: The housemates are not buying Nini’s lies

The Big Brother Naija show yesterday was all about Nini‘s disappearance; and Saga’s reaction. Nini had gone missing and the reaction of the housemates was different from that of viewers. For the housemates, yesterday was all about Nini, and what her disappearance meant. For the fans who were in on it, it was all about Saga’s reaction.

People tuned in, watching in excitement how the housemates reacted to a peer vanishing into thin air and were not disappointed. Housemates deliberated, wept, rebelled, and conversed to no avail. Nini was missing, and there was nothing they could do about it.

The high point of the entire debacle for the fans was seeing the housemates respond to a very bizarre turn of events. However, upon Nini’s return, everything for the audience came to a halt, but for the housemates, the plot thickens.

Pere was the first to notice that Nini had snuck back into the house in the middle of the night. He immediately alerted Saga. They went to investigate and found Nini sleeping on her bed. Not long after, the whole house became aware, and they all had one question for her, ‘where have you been?’

Recall that part of Nini’s secret task was to keep her whereabouts a secret. She told the housemates that she had been in the house all this while, and she was surprised that no one noticed. No matter who asked, no matter how they asked, she is insisting that she never left, and her answer seems to be frustrating the housemates. “I have been on my bed all along. I’m surprised you’re saying I disappeared. I really don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said.

Even when Saga asked her personally, she stuck to her story. “I’ve been here in the house, You didn’t search, I saw you crying and wondered why you were crying. I didn’t go anywhere like you think, be calm.” She said.

Of course, it goes without saying that none of them believe her, especially considering that they all searched the house thoroughly. Even Pere has openly said that he thinks Nini is lying. The questions now are, can Nini hold up, or is she going to crack eventually? And would the housemates be able to figure it out on their own? Also, what is Big Brother going to say about the whole thing, assuming he decides to address it.