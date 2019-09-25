5 Things that Should Matter Today: After 34 days in detention, journalist Agba Jalingo to be arraigned

The Nigerian Police will arraign journalist and rights activist, Agba Jalingo, on Wednesday, September 25th at the Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River state after 34 days in detention. If you recall, Jalingo is being charged with conspiracy to overthrow the Cross River State Government, treasonable felony and terrorism; charges which pressure groups have described as laughable.

He was invited for an interview by the police in Cross River State on allegations that his article about the Cross River State Microfinance Bank where he requested for the whereabouts of the N500m approved and released for the floating of the financial institution. We will see how this pans out.

Chelsea’s defender Fikayo Tomori says he’s open to playing for Nigeria

Born to Nigerian parents in Canada and moving to England as a baby, Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he is open to playing for Nigeria, according to the Daily Mail.

Toni Tones has confirmed that a King of Boys prequel has been commissioned and it’s a series

A prequel has been commissioned and it’s a series. So you’re about to get a lot more than two hours of young Eniola.😘 https://t.co/TwNllrIx11 — Toni Tones (@iamTONITONES) September 23, 2019

Court grants Omoyele Sowore bail

Gabon is the first African nation to be rewarded for conservation practices