Laolu Senbanjo speaks on afromysterics, Beyoncé and Belvedere

When Laolu (Olaolu) Isaac Senbanjo, also known as “Laolu NYC”, quit his job to follow his passion to create art that drew from the sacred art of Yoruba mysticism, a hybrid he would come to call ‘Afromysterics’, he could have scarcely predicted just how widely his art would be accepted. Laolu has become an ubiquitous part of the New York artscene, collaborating with galleries, foundations and even international brands.

It is this desire and the result — his work — that has led to his collaboration with Belvedere Vodka. He has a couple of things to say about this and more on his career in this interview.

Which of your works will you like to be remembered for?

I have not done it yet. I want to paint on a spaceship.

People use art to say a lot of things these days. We want to art to transcend just sitting in a gallery. I want to art to be seen in spaces. I want art to be on rooftops.

I am thinking about elevating the stage for my work to a global one and that’s the more reason I want to put it on a spaceship.

My work with Beyoncé and some others like Nike was amazing… opened up opportunities. She introduced me to a lot of people. And that’s we want. Using art to say a lot of things.

Can you tell us about the process of making your recent work with Belvedere?

They reached out to me after reading an article about in the New York Times. And I said in that article that everything is a canvass. My art reveals inner beauty and guess what? Belvedere also reveals inner beauty.

It coincided with each other and they told me about their project and if I will like to be part of it. I was also told that all the proceeds will be given to RED who helps to support people living with HIV/AIDS and also prevent mother-to-child transmission.

That sounded amazing – Using a bottle that speaks to human rights.

You talk about highlighting the inner beauty of the vodka element and revealing something unexpected, How did you come about this theme?

What I do with my art is take you on a journey and tell you a story. Belvedere Vodka has been doing this for 600 years.

You say everything is your canvas, is there anything you will never want to paint on?

Animals. Because they can’t consent. Consent is very important in my kind of art.

But apart from that, there’s nothing else.

Has there been a time in your career, when you questioned the choice of your present career?

No. I have always known.

What is your daily routine when you are working on a project?

I like quiet times. Get lost. I like to wander off. I like daydreaming about ideas. Not sleeping but not awake either.

When you come to Nigeria, do you always find something that inspires your art?

Yeah. Very well. I like to go to Nike Art Gallery. She inspires me a lot. She dances, tells these stories.

She is one of those people that sees what’s on my face and starts interpreting it to other people. It’s deeper, more spiritual for me. I have never met anyone like that interprets my art like her.

How will your collaboration with Belvedere change the community narrative about HIV/AIDS

This bottle, this project is actually about giving back in real time. We go to all those centres to check on those who get medications/care and, we are happy when we see them live better lives.

How do you feel now that more people pay attention to your work?

It feels good. I am excited about the future. About what we can do.

Any message for artists struggling to get to a higher level?

Just be patient. Find out what makes you unique and focus on that. Think outside the box. Listen to yourself.